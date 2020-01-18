Music fans are in a social media frenzy amid speculation that Ariana Grande has made an uncredited appearance on ex Mac Miller‘s posthumous album.

Everything started when Miller’s record Circles — a companion album to Swimming that the rapper was working on at the time of his death — dropped on Friday. Upon playing the album’s fifth track, titled “I Can See,” many listeners thought they heard Grande’s distinctive voice harmonizing in the background and immediately shared their reactions on Twitter.

“I’m listening to mac’s new album and low key I am pretty sure it’s Ariana’s vocals on ‘I can see’???” one user tweeted. “I’m crying.”

Another wrote, “someone tell me if it’s Ariana singing the harmonies on ‘I can see’ before I cry.”

“Ariana harmonizing in the background of Mac Miller’s new song ‘I Can See’ has my heart THROBBING,” a third user tweeted.

In #MacMiller newest album #Circles the track “I Can See” appears to have hidden vocals from Ariana. 🖤👼 pic.twitter.com/or0PMMx2qL — Ag4Culture | Fan | (@Ag4Culture) January 17, 2020

someone tell me if it’s Ariana singing the harmonies on ‘I can see’ before I cry — maybe: britt (@bjhags) January 17, 2020

Ariana harmonizing in the background of Mac Miller’s new song “I Can See” has my heart THROBBING — Lauren Stanton (@laurenstanton31) January 17, 2020

RELATED: Ariana Grande Honors Mac Miller on 6th Anniversary of Their Collaboration ‘The Way’

For some fans, tweets sent out by Grande, 26, on Wednesday only further fueled their speculation that her vocals were hidden on Miller’s album.

“i love adding more harmonies than anyone will ever notice or hear that no one ever asked for or needed,” she tweeted. “i really love nothing more i promise.”

Grande added, “like unless someone physically pulls me out of the booth i won’t stop adding things. someone come get me.”

The songstress also shared a screenshot of the album cover art that was posted by Miller’s mother, Karen Meyers, on her Instagram Stories shortly following Circle‘s release.

Representatives for Grande and Miller did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

i love adding more harmonies than anyone will ever notice or hear that no one ever asked for or needed — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 16, 2020

RELATED: Ariana Grande Mourns Ex Mac Miller After Fan Shares Video of Him: ‘He Is Supposed to Be Here’

Grande and Miller — born Malcolm McCormick — went public with their relationship in September 2016 and dated for nearly two years before going their separate ways in May 2018. The two previously collaborated on Grande’s 2013 song “The Way” and Miller’s 2016 song “My Favorite Part.”

Miller died at the age of 26 on Sept. 7, 2018 after an accidental overdose, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Grande opened up about her relationship with the star in a Vogue interview last July, saying, “By no means was what we had perfect, but, like, f—.”

“He was the best person ever, and he didn’t deserve the demons he had. I was the glue for such a long time, and I found myself becoming… less and less sticky. The pieces just started to float away,” she said.

Image zoom Mac Miller and Ariana Grande Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

RELATED: Inside Ariana Grande & Mac Miller’s 2-Year Relationship: ‘We Worked Through Good and Bad Times’

During the interview, Grande also defended herself against online trolls who blamed her for Miller’s death.

“People don’t see any of the real stuff that happens, so they are loud about what they think happened,” she shared. “They didn’t see the years of work and fighting and trying, or the love and exhaustion.”