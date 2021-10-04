The number 30 is mysteriously circulating on billboards in cities all over the world, and Adele fans speculate they're clues that her fourth studio album is on its way

Adele Fans Think Her New Album Will Be Released Any Day Now: Here Are All the Clues

Rumor has it, Adele's releasing more music!

Observant Adele fans have been piecing together clues and speculating that the singer-songwriter, 33, will soon be releasing her fourth album after nearly six years since the drop of her third record, 25.

Between illuminated projections of the number "30" on various billboards and mysterious moves on social media, the clues seem to be indicating that new music from the superstar singer is imminent, although there has been no official word from Adele confirming the news herself.

Chatter about a potential new record release from the Grammy-award-winning artist began a year ago, related to her appearance on Saturday Night Live, when she served as the host rather than the musical guest.

Adele addressed fans' confusion and speculation in the monologue, saying, "I know there's been a lot of chatter about me just being the host. Like, why isn't she the musical guest and stuff like that. And there's a couple of reasons: My album's not finished, and I'm also too scared to do both."

Adele Adele | Credit: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Now, a year later, the mysterious "30" signs are the strongest clue there's something in the works; after all, it follows in the tradition of her three previous numerically-named albums, starting with 19, released Jan. 28, 2008.

The next album, 21 (released in 2011), shattered records and earned two Grammys: album of the year and best pop vocal album. Her third album, 25, out in 2015, was the biggest blockbuster of all. It became the fastest-selling album of the 21st century and won her five Grammys in all the big categories (including album of the year and song of the year, for "Hello.")

All of her albums' titles so far refer to the age she was when she began writing the songs for them: "One of the reasons I name my albums after my age as well, they're Polaroids of my life at the time," she told James Corden. For that reason, 30 would seem to be coming right on time, as she turned 33 this year. (On the other hand, she did tell Corden that 25 would be her "last album after my age ... I believe in trilogies." But things can change!)

Read on for even more clues to a possible upcoming new release from Adele.

Projections and Mysterious Billboards with the Number 30

On Oct. 1 fans noticed new billboards and cryptic projections projecting an enormous "30" in notable locations all over the world, including the Louvre in Paris, the Empire State Building in New York, and the Colosseum in Rome.

Other sightings occurred in cities including London, Berlin, Dublin, and Cardiff. Adele fan accounts took to Twitter to share their findings, and have included the hashtag #Adele30 in their posts.

Adele's 31st Birthday Post

In 2019, the English entertainer celebrated her 31st birthday with an Instagram post (that has since been deleted) that seemed to nod to an album in the works. "30 tried me so hard but I'm owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all," she wrote. "31 is going to be a big ol' year and I'm going to spend it all on myself." (She then responded to fans demanding information about a possible new record, "...30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you.")

Recent Social Media Changes on Adele's Accounts

Fans noticed on Oct. 4 that Adele changed all of her social media layouts (Instagram, FaceBook, Twitter), in addition to her website and YouTube page, shortly after rumors began circulating about the expected drop.

The changes seem to correspond with the aesthetics on the billboards that have been spotted globally. And it stands to reason that Adele would have next-level masterminds behind a big launch like this.

Taylor Swift Reschedules Her Album Release

In a move that sent Swifties and Adele stans into a frenzy with just a few keystrokes, Swift, 29, announced on Twitter that the release of Red: Taylor's Version will drop sooner than planned. "Got some news that I think you're gonna like," she wrote. "My version of Red will be out a week earlier than scheduled (including the 4 disc vinyl) on November 12th."

Fans immediately began speculating that she moved the date so as not to compete with what's sure to be a massive new release (ahem, 30).