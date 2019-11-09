Travis Scott's Fans Injured in Stampede at Astroworld Festival: 'Be Safe Rage Hard,' Rapper Says

At least three people were trampled and injured on Saturday after a stampede broke out at Travis Scott‘s Astroworld Festival in Houston, police reported.

As floods of fans ran to enter the festival when the gates opened at noon, three people were knocked down and later transported to the local Memorial Hermann hospital with minor leg injuries, KTRK reported.

Scott, 28, documented the scene on Instagram, showing the crowds of people attempting to jump over the gates and sprint into NRG Park.

“A YOUTH DEM CONTROL THE FREQUENCY. EVERYONE HAVE FUN. RAGERS SET TONE WHEN I COME OUT TONIGHT. BE SAFE RAGE HARD. AHHHHHHHHHHH,” the artist captioned the post.

According to KHOU, some fans tried breaking through the gates with bolt cutters.

In a since-deleted tweet, the Houston Police Department shared that they would be “bringing additional officers to staff the ASTROWORLD Festival,” adding that the festival’s “promoters did not plan sufficiently for the large crowds and understaffed the event.”

Reps for Scott and the Houston Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comments.

Over 50,000 people were slated to attend this year’s one-day festival, Deadline and Billboard reported.

The star-studded lineup included performances by Scott, Pharrell, Migos, Gucci Mane, Sheck Wes and Rosalia, among others.