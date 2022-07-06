Fan Suffers Head Injury After Lil Uzi Vert Throws a Phone into the Crowd at Wireless Festival

"I am sadly that chick that got her head smashed in by the phone," TikTok user Drilla G said in a video posted after Lil Uzi Vert's headlining performance at Wireless Festival in the U.K.

Lil Uzi Vert appears to have accidentally injured a fan.

During his headlining performance at Wireless Festival in the U.K. on July 1, Lil Uzi Vert threw a phone into the crowd, which apparently hit an attendee in the head and caused a head injury that left her in need of medical assistance.

According to a video posted by TikTok user Drilla G (@ccornonmycob), the 26-year-old rapper was performing 2016's "Money Longer" when he turned around, bent down to pick up a phone and threw it high in the air toward the crowd.

Drilla G claimed the phone then hit her in the head, and she included photos of the bloody head wound as well as a video of a medical worker escorting her out of the crowd in the TikTok clip.

In a follow-up video, she spoke directly to viewers about the alleged incident. "As some of you guys may know, there is a video of Lil Uzi Vert throwing a phone into the Wireless crowd 2022 on Friday," said Drilla G with a chuckle. "I am sadly that chick that got her head smashed in by the phone."

She then claimed another fan was hit by the phone but chose not to name "him" without permission. "Yes, there was some damage caused, but the guy got his phone back and everything is being dealt with," continued Drilla G.

The TikTok user said multiple commenters asked why she didn't move out of the phone's way and explained the crowd was too packed with "no space to move." She believes there wouldn't have been enough time to dodge the phone in the moment, and even if she was able to, "it would've hit someone either way."

"It wouldn't have hit the floor first. It was head-to-head," concluded Drilla G, who seems to be taking the situation in stride, as her TikTok bio now reads, "Lil Uzi's target practice."

When contacted by PEOPLE, a representative for Lil Uzi Vert had no comment.

In a statement to XXL, a source close to the situation wrote, "During Uzi's set at Wireless Fest, fans threw multiple cellphones onto the stage and inadvertently struck him."