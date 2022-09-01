Fan Calls Dua Lipa the 'Cher of Our Generation' on Twitter — But Cher's Not So Sure About the Claim

No musician or actor has experienced a career in entertainment quite like Cher.

After a Twitter user posted since-deleted side-by-side photos of the Goddess of Pop and Dua Lipa alongside the caption, "Dua Lipa, the Cher of our generation," earlier this week Cher chimed in with a tweet featuring a simple question.

Responding to another tweeter who tagged Cher in the original post's replies, she wrote, "How many yrs are in a generation," alongside a thinking emoji.

Many fans then rallied behind the 76-year-old "Believe" hitmaker, with one Twitter user writing in response, "I'm with Cher. I hate how quickly some media will crown a newbie the accolades of a legend. They gotta stop. Cher is the Cher of any and all generations. Period."

Seemingly attempting to explain the comparison to Cher, a fan of both stars shared a collage of photos of Lipa, 27, wearing sparkly, extravagant outfits reminiscent of Cher's Bob Mackie performance costumes and sporting the legendary entertainer's signature long, dark, middle-parted hairstyle.

Replying to the tweet, another social media user wrote, "One thing is being *inspired* by someone, and other is being a replacement. Dua is the Dua Lipa of our generation. Cher is Cher. No need to compare two completely different individuals in talent just because one dress like the other."

Dua Lipa. Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

From style to career trajectories, there are certainly a few similarities between the two stars. Cher launched her entertainment career as a singer alongside then-husband Sonny Bono in the 1960s before foraying into television and film the following decade. Lipa, on the other hand, has released two albums and is currently gearing up to make her acting debut in the upcoming spy film Argylle after six years in the business. Additionally, both artists have earned a Grammy Award for best dance recording.

However, Cher is the only artist in history to have a No. 1 single on a Billboard chart over six consecutive decades. Her most recent album, 2018's Dancing Queen, debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and was supported by an 85-date arena tour spanning Europe, North America and Oceania.

More than a half-century into her career, Cher has continuously found success and maintained her A-list celebrity status.

Cher. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Lipa isn't the only celebrity to receive Cher comparisons in recent years. Jennifer Lopez's 2016 Met Gala look, a sparkly silver dress paired with a matching headpiece, was quite similar to Cher's appearance on her The Prisoner album cover in 1979.

Following the 2021 Oscars, stylist Law Roach publicly said the Moonstruck actress and Mackie, 82, served as "constant inspiration" for Zendaya's midriff-bearing yellow dress and mermaid-esque hairdo.

At the Met Gala in September of the same year, Camila Cabello donned long, middle-parted dark locks and a sparkly purple halter top look paired with a skirt and faux fur trim. In a video posted to social media that later went viral, the former Fifth Harmony member's then-boyfriend Shawn Mendes exclaimed, "It's giving... It's giving Cher."