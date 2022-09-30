Family of 3 Charged in PnB Rock's Murder as Father Is Arrested in Las Vegas After Going on the Run

A 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock, one day after his wife and son were also taken into custody and booked.

Freddie Lee Trone, 40, was arrested Thursday afternoon in Las Vegas and charged with one count of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery and two counts of second-degree robbery, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office and the Los Angeles Police Department.

Freddie's 17-year-old son was charged with the same counts as his father, while Freddie's wife Shauntel Trone, 38, was booked on one count of accessory after the fact, according to the DA's statement.

Freddie had been at large following his wife and son's arrests, and the LAPD warned that he "should be considered armed and dangerous."

"The murder of Mr. Allen dimmed a bright light in the lives of his fans, friends and most importantly his family," District Attorney George Gascón said. "The accused individuals' alleged actions in this case were heartless and cruel and robbed the world of Mr. Allen's talents."

Shauntel Trone was arraigned on Thursday in Compton, California, and pleaded not guilty, according to KTTV. Her role in the Sept. 12 shooting remains unclear, though a criminal complaint made public on Thursday and obtained by PEOPLE claimed that the teen was the one who fired the fatal shot. He reportedly appeared in juvenile court on Thursday, the Los Angeles Times reported, but it remains unclear whether he will be tried as an adult.

PnB Rock (real name Rakim Allen), 30, was robbed and fatally shot while eating at a Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles location in Los Angeles earlier this month. The "Selfish" rapper was dining with girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang, with whom he shared daughter Xuri, 2. PnB was also dad to daughter Milan, 8.

Just before the shooting, Sibounheuang had shared an Instagram Story of the pair's lunch, and the LAPD previously said they believed it possible that the post revealed the rapper's location.

Police sources, however, told the Times that Freddie Trone and his son were already in the Roscoe's parking lot before the Instagram was posted.

The criminal complaint, obtained by PEOPLE, says that prosecutors noted a "man in a red shirt" who saw the rapper enter the restaurant, then waited outside until the father and son arrived in a Buick Enclave. Prosecutors alleged Freddie spoke to the man, who was not identified, before dropping his teen off and driving away. Freddie's son then "armed himself with a handgun" and returned to the restaurant, at which point the man in the red shirt left, the complaint read.

The suspect approached PnB's table and demanded jewelry and other valuables worth "several hundreds of thousands of dollars." The teenager was wearing a mask, and shot PnB once in the chest and twice in the back, the complaint said. He then ran from the restaurant and jumped into the car belonging to Freddie, who had returned to the parking lot, and the duo fled.

No court date has been set for Freddie Lee Trone, though prosecutors are seeking to have him extradited from Nevada to California.