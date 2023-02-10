Famed Club Quarantine DJ D-Nice Is 'So Excited' to Host In-Person Dance Party in Harlem in March

The three year anniversary of Club Quarantine will be celebrated in a new way: in person!

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 10, 2023 06:06 PM

DJ D-Nice continues to bring people together through music.

On March 18, the music producer will celebrate the three year anniversary of his "Club Quarantine" Instagram Live DJ sets by taking the music live to the streets of Harlem.

"The reason why I still do it is the same reason why I did it in the beginning: It was really about community," the New York-based DJ told host Janine Rubenstein on the latest episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast.

D-Nice began his Instagram live stream called Club Quarantine as a way for him to talk about music with friends and followers.

Once word got out, and D-Nice started to play music, the live stream quickly blew up and eventually received appearances from names including Oprah, Halle Berry, Jennifer Lopez, Steph Curry, Joe Biden, Michelle Obama, and more.

DJ D-Nice
Slaven Vlasic/Getty

"They still come in," added D-Nice while speaking about his celebrity listeners. "They still come and hang out, and I love it. You know what's funny? Sometimes they'll send me a text like, are you playing tonight? We are in the mood for that vibe."

While D-Nice only goes live "once or twice a week" now, he's got big plans to blow out Club Quarantine's anniversary — he just can't tell you what they are yet.

"It's gonna be in Harlem on March 18," he shared. "I can't even believe I told you that! I'm supposed to be keeping it a secret. I think your audience is smart enough to figure out what's in Harlem."

Ahead of that he has some VIP birthday parties and the Oscars to spin at, but he can't wait to bring the Club Quarantine community together in person. "I'm so excited,"he said.

