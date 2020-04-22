Image zoom Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

Derek Jones, founding guitarist for punk-pop band Falling in Reverse, has died at age 35. The cause of death is unknown.

Falling in Reverse lead vocalist Ronnie Radke confirmed the news on social media Tuesday, sharing multiple photos of Jones throughout his life.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I’ll never forget when you picked me up from jail in your old tour van to start falling in reverse,” Radke, 36, wrote. “Your spirit will be interwoven through the music I write forever. Rest In Peace Derek Jones. My heart is broken.”

RELATED: Green Acres Star Tom Lester Dies of Complications from Parkinson’s Disease at 81

Prior to joining Falling in Reverse in 2008, Jones was the leading guitarist for A Smile From the Trenches. He served as a member of both bands until 2010, when Radke was released from prison after serving over two years for probation violation.

Along with Jones and Radke, founding members of Falling in Reverse included Nick Rich, Gilbert Catalano, and Anthony Avila. In October 2011, they released their first album, titled The Drug in Me Is You. In total, the group released four albums between 2011 and 2017.

At the time of Jones’ death, the group consisted of himself, Radke, Tyler Burgess, Max Georgiev, and Johnny Mele.

Image zoom Derek Jones

RELATED: Howard Finkel Who Was the WWE’s First-Ever Employee and Beloved Ring Announcer Dies at 69

In 2015, Jones became engaged to girlfriend Cristina Cetta. After an eight-month battle with cancer, Cetta died in November 2019, which resulted in Falling in Reverse canceling their fall tour.

Jones had no children.