Fall Out Boy Skips 2 Tour Dates After Band's Team Member Tests Positive for COVID Despite Vaccination

Fans of Fall Out Boy in New York and Boston will have to wait to see the band perform.

On Wednesday, the band shared a statement announcing that "out of an abundance of caution" they will no longer be performing at two Hella Mega Tour stops after a member of their team tested positive for COVID.

"Green Day, Weezer and The Interrupters will perform as scheduled. It's important to note that everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated," the statement continued. "Each band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows."

"The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines," the statement ended.

The four bands kicked off their tour on July 24 in Arlington, Texas after postponing their 2020 show due to the pandemic. The Hella Mega Tour is set to hit cities including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Seattle.

Several fans expressed their frustration with the announcement on social media.

"The whole reason I got tickets was mainly for fall out boy and now you're saying that I just have to suck it up and see the show without the people I wanted to see?" one user commented. "No reschedule or anything?"

"Postpone the show please," wrote another fan. "This will literally ruin what thousands have spent their money on."

"We will understand if you have to cancel like…I'd rather see you next year than never 😭," wrote a third fan.