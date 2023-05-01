Fall Out Boy Releases Vinyl Record Made with Actual Tears from Band Members

The limited record has already sold out, and even features a "built-in, fully functional tissue dispenser"

Published on May 1, 2023 03:05 PM
Pete Wentz, Joe Trohman, Patrick Stump, and Andy Hurley of Fall Out Boy attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Pete Wentz, Joe Trohman, Patrick Stump, and Andy Hurley of Fall Out Boy. Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty

If you've ever shed a tear to Fall Out Boy, well, they've got some merch just for you.

On Monday, the Chicago group announced the release of their very own Crnyl — a vinyl record filled with actual tears from band members.

The one-of-a-kind release of FOB's new LP So Much (For) Stardust is limited to just 50 copies, and features a "built-in, fully functional tissue dispenser," according to a release.

Already sold out, FOB's new record was created alongside Los Angeles art studio BRAIN, and the double-sided LPs are sealed with the tears of band members — including Pete Wentz, who can be seen weeping in a promotional video for the release.

In a video shared to Instagram, Wentz shed a few tears, which are then collected and worked into the vinyl for "maximum emotional fidelity."

"If you don't get your hands on one, we will be giving a few away soon," the band's official Instagram page wrote on Monday.

Fans are already digging the new record-making approach, with one commenting on the FOB account, "I can't think of anything more emo than selling Pete's literal tears."

And to celebrate the limited pressing selling out, the band even tweeted a fitting song — "No More Tears" by Ozzy Osbourne.

Fall Out Boy released their latest album on March 24, shortly after member Joe Trohman announced that he would be taking a break from the group to focus on his mental health, which he said had "rapidly deteriorated over the past several years."

Lead guitarist Patrick Stump told NME at the time that he was "really proud" of the guitarist and FOB co-founder. "It was his decision to [put out that statement] and I'm really proud of him," Stump, 38, said. "It's really brave [to be so open]. I'm so impressed with the way he's able to just share, because I'm a very reserved person. I admire him."

Trohman released his statement about stepping back from FOB via their official Twitter page in January, just hours after the band announced the album and shared a music video. In the clip for "Love on the Other Side," which Trohman was seemingly absent from, it was explained that Trohman was "transformed" into a large raccoon by a wizard — with someone wearing a raccoon suit apparently taking his place alongside bandmates.

"Neil Young once howled that it's better to burn out than to fade away," Trohman shared with fans in his statement. "But I can tell you unequivocally that burning out is dreadful."

He added, "Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years. So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell."

Trohman added that the new LP "fills me with great pride," and promised fans that his departure will only be temporary. "So, the question remains: Will I return to the fold? Absolutely, one-hundred percent. In the meantime, I must recover which means putting myself and my mental health first," he wrote. "Thank you to everyone including my bandmates and family, for understanding and respecting this difficult, but necessary, decision."

He concluded, "Smell you sooner than later, Joe Trohman"

