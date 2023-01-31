Entertainment Music Fall Out Boy Announces Massive Summer Tour — Band's First Since Joe Trohman's Temporary Exit The Grammy-nominated rock band is hitting the road in support of the upcoming album So Much (For) Stardust By Jack Irvin Jack Irvin Instagram Twitter Digital Music Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 31, 2023 05:05 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Fall Out Boy. Photo: Pamela Littky Get ready to dance, dance — Fall Out Boy is embarking on a massive summer tour! On Tuesday, the Grammy-nominated band announced a lengthy run of North American concerts titled So Much For (Tour) Dust, and they'll be joined on the road by fellow rockers Bring Me the Horizon, Royal & the Serpent, The Academy Is... and more. "WAKE UP, we're going on tour," wrote the band on Instagram alongside an announcement video featuring bassist Pete Wentz getting woken up from a dream by lead singer Patrick Stump. Kicking off with a stadium show at Wrigley Field in Chicago on June 21, the tour will make stops in cities including Dallas, Los Angeles, New York and Boston before wrapping on Aug. 6 at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey. Presale tickets become available for select fans on Thursday at 10 a.m. local time before the general sale opens on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Information regarding tickets is available on the band's website. Fall Out Boy. Courtesy Live Nation Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump Elaborates On Joe Trohman's Break from Band: 'I Admire Him' The tour is going down in support of Fall Out Boy's upcoming album So Much (For) Stardust, which is set for a March 24 release, and marks the band's first string of concerts since 2021's Hella Mega Tour with Green Day and Weezer. Joining the band for the run is Bring Me the Horizon on most dates, with Alkaline Trio, New Found Glory, Four Years Strong, The Academy Is…, Royal & the Serpent, Games We Play, Daisy Grenade and Carr each performing at select shows. Additionally, So Much For (Tour) Dust will be Fall Out Boy's first tour since its co-founder and longtime guitarist Joe Trohman told fans he would be taking a break from the group earlier this month. "Neil Young once howled that it's better to burn out than to fade away," Trohman began in a statement shared on the group's official Twitter page hours before the announcement of So Much (For) Stardust. "But I can tell you unequivocally that burning out is dreadful." Joe Trohman. Daniel Boczarski/Getty Joe Trohman Says He Will Temporarily Step Away from Fall Out Boy to Focus on His Mental Health He added, "Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years. So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell." Referencing So Much (For) Stardust, Trohman said in the statement, "It pains me to make this decision, especially when we are releasing a new album that fills me with great pride (the sin I'm most proud of)." He then reassured fans that his departure is temporary and that he will be back. "So, the question remains: Will I return to the fold? Absolutely, one-hundred percent. In the meantime, I must recover which means putting myself and my mental health first. Thank you to everyone including my bandmates and family, for understanding and respecting this difficult, but necessary, decision." See below for Fall Out Boy's So Much For (Tour) Dust dates. June 21, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field June 23, 2023 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre June 24, 2023 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater June 27, 2023 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion June 28, 2023 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion June 30, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre July 1, 2023 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre July 2, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium July 5, 2023 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre July 7, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre July 9, 2023 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre July 11, 2023 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP July 13, 2023 - Somerset, WI - Somerset Amphitheater July 15, 2023 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center July 16, 2023 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center July 18, 2023 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center July 19, 2023 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live July 21, 2023 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion July 22, 2023 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater July 24, 2023 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre July 25, 2023 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre July 26, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheater July 29, 2023 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre July 30, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage Aug. 1, 2023 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium Aug. 2, 2023 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park Aug. 4, 2023 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater Aug. 5, 2023 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center Aug. 6, 2023 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion