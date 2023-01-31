Fall Out Boy Announces Massive Summer Tour — Band's First Since Joe Trohman's Temporary Exit

Get ready to dance, dance — Fall Out Boy is embarking on a massive summer tour!

On Tuesday, the Grammy-nominated band announced a lengthy run of North American concerts titled So Much For (Tour) Dust, and they'll be joined on the road by fellow rockers Bring Me the Horizon, Royal & the Serpent, The Academy Is... and more.

"WAKE UP, we're going on tour," wrote the band on Instagram alongside an announcement video featuring bassist Pete Wentz getting woken up from a dream by lead singer Patrick Stump.

Kicking off with a stadium show at Wrigley Field in Chicago on June 21, the tour will make stops in cities including Dallas, Los Angeles, New York and Boston before wrapping on Aug. 6 at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey.

Presale tickets become available for select fans on Thursday at 10 a.m. local time before the general sale opens on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Information regarding tickets is available on the band's website.

Fall Out Boy. Courtesy Live Nation

The tour is going down in support of Fall Out Boy's upcoming album So Much (For) Stardust, which is set for a March 24 release, and marks the band's first string of concerts since 2021's Hella Mega Tour with Green Day and Weezer.

Joining the band for the run is Bring Me the Horizon on most dates, with Alkaline Trio, New Found Glory, Four Years Strong, The Academy Is…, Royal & the Serpent, Games We Play, Daisy Grenade and Carr each performing at select shows.

Additionally, So Much For (Tour) Dust will be Fall Out Boy's first tour since its co-founder and longtime guitarist Joe Trohman told fans he would be taking a break from the group earlier this month.

"Neil Young once howled that it's better to burn out than to fade away," Trohman began in a statement shared on the group's official Twitter page hours before the announcement of So Much (For) Stardust. "But I can tell you unequivocally that burning out is dreadful."

Joe Trohman. Daniel Boczarski/Getty

He added, "Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years. So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell."

Referencing So Much (For) Stardust, Trohman said in the statement, "It pains me to make this decision, especially when we are releasing a new album that fills me with great pride (the sin I'm most proud of)."

He then reassured fans that his departure is temporary and that he will be back.

"So, the question remains: Will I return to the fold? Absolutely, one-hundred percent. In the meantime, I must recover which means putting myself and my mental health first. Thank you to everyone including my bandmates and family, for understanding and respecting this difficult, but necessary, decision."

See below for Fall Out Boy's So Much For (Tour) Dust dates.

June 21, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

June 23, 2023 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 24, 2023 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater

June 27, 2023 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 28, 2023 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

June 30, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

July 1, 2023 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 2, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium

July 5, 2023 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 7, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

July 9, 2023 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

July 11, 2023 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

July 13, 2023 - Somerset, WI - Somerset Amphitheater

July 15, 2023 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

July 16, 2023 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

July 18, 2023 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

July 19, 2023 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

July 21, 2023 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

July 22, 2023 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 24, 2023 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 25, 2023 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 26, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheater

July 29, 2023 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 30, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Aug. 1, 2023 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

Aug. 2, 2023 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

Aug. 4, 2023 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 5, 2023 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 6, 2023 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion