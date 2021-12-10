Faith Evans and Stevie J. Spending Holidays Together amid Divorce: 'Everyone Gets Along' Says Source
Evans asked the courts to deny Stevie spousal support earlier this week
Faith Evans and Stevie J. are keeping the peace amid their ongoing divorce.
Despite their legal estrangement, the "I'll Be Missing You" singer and the producer will be spending the holidays together, a close friend of the couple tells PEOPLE.
"It's true, they are spending the holidays together. Their family, everyone, all the kids. Everyone gets along," the source says. "It's not a dysfunctional family. It's just Stevie's never been married — and he married Faith."
The source adds of Stevie, 50, "He loves her. He wouldn't marry her if he didn't."
A rep for the producer had no comment, while Evans' has not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.
This comes following the news of Evans, 48, asking the courts to deny Stevie's request for spousal support, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE on Tuesday.
Evans did not request support from Stevie and the document also stated that the couple has been separated since May 29, 2020. (That month, Evans was arrested for domestic violence against her husband, though the charges were later dropped.)
Questions of their spending time together arose after Evans spoke to Entertainment Tonight and said, "Stevie actually just came in and gave me this glass of champagne."
"I'm pretty sure he will be here for the holidays," she added.
The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star filed for divorce from the singer in November after a three-year marriage. Not even a week after the news broke, Evans shared a series of videos from a beach trip with Stevie and captioned the post, "Get us free, bruh!"
The couple tied the knot in July 2018 in a Vegas hotel room surrounded by friends and family.
Last week, when Evans was revealed as The Masked Singer's Skunk, she spoke to PEOPLE and said she has "a very great group of friends" who have been there for her throughout the divorce.
"I have a very, very great group of friends and some of which I lean on for different things. But I also have a very strong relationship with God and I know that to whom much is given, much is required and that meaning goes a long way," she said. "So I look at every obstacle, every difficult time, every trial as a blessing because He made me strong enough to get through it."
