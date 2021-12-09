Faith Evans Asks Courts to Deny Spousal Support amid Divorce with Stevie J.

Stevie filed for divorce from Evans in November, though they appear to be spending time together

LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 17: Faith Evans (L) and her husband Stevie J attend the 2018 Soul Train Awards, presented by BET, at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2018

Faith Evans is standing her ground.

The "I'll Be Missing You" singer is asking the courts to deny Stevie J.'s request for spousal support amid their ongoing divorce, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE on Tuesday.

Aside from denying spousal support, Evans, 48, is also asking to keep her assets from before and since the marriage, including "all property acquired prior to marriage, by gift, inheritance, or devise and after date of separation."

Meanwhile, Evans is not requesting support from Stevie and the document also states that the couple has been separated since May 29, 2020. (That month, Evans was arrested for domestic violence against her husband, though the charges were later dropped.)

Reps for Stevie and Evans — who was recently revealed as The Masked Singer's Skunk — have not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star, 50, filed for divorce from the singer in November after a three-year marriage. Not even a week after the news broke, Evans shared a series of videos from a beach trip with Stevie and captioned the post, "Get us free, bruh!"

Despite their legal estrangement, the couple appears to be spending time together, with Evans telling Entertainment Tonight "Stevie actually just came in and gave me this glass of champagne" during a recent interview. "I'm pretty sure he will be here for the holidays."

The couple tied the knot in July 2018 in a Vegas hotel room surrounded by friends and family.

Shortly after, Stevie shared his love for Evans in a Twitter post.

"I love you Faith Renee Jordan," he said, as the singer replied back, "I love you back Steven Aaron Jordan."

Though both stars have children from previous relationships, they did not have any together. Stevie was previously linked to ex-girlfriend Joseline Hernandez, while Evans was previously married to the Notorious B.I.G. and then Todd Russaw.

In 2019, Evans and Stevie opened up to PEOPLE about how married life had changed their relationship.

"I got to put in more work, know what I'm saying? I upped it from three to five times a day," Stevie said at the time, making a suggestive comment about their sex life.