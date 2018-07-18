Faith Evans Marries Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Star Stevie J. in Las Vegas: Report

Faith Evans and Stevie J. are married!

According to TMZ, the couple tied the knot in their Las Vegas hotel room Tuesday night surrounded by family and friends after applying for their marriage license in Clark County.

Later that evening, the famed producer and Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star took to Twitter to share his love for his bride.

“I love you Faith Renee Jordan,” he said, as the singer replied back, “I love you back Steven Aaron Jordan.”

Before their brief split last year, Stevie confirmed his relationship with Faith in Dec. 2016 during an appearance on The Breakfast Club radio show.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images; Marcus Ingram/WireImage

“I’ve known her for like 25 years,” he said. “We was like family and then as years progressed, we just began to hang out more [and] talk more.”

Though Stevie was previously linked to and had a child with ex-girlfriend Joseline Hernandez, this marks his first marriage. Faith was previously married three other times — to Notorious B.I.G. and Todd Russaw, whom she divorced in 2011.