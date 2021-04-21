"I've come to terms with the fact that I am a woman, and yes for me it's complex, but it's complex to be any sort of woman," the musician, 34, wrote on Instagram

Ezra Furman Announces She Is a Trans Woman and a Mom: 'This Has Not Been an Easy Journey'

Ezra Furman is speaking her truth.

The musician, 34, proudly announced Wednesday that she is a transgender woman and a mom, sharing a few photos of herself, as well as one with her child, on Instagram along with a heartfelt message.

"I wanted to share with everyone that I am a trans woman, and also that I am a mom and have been for a while now (like 2+ years)," she wrote. "About being a trans woman: for my own reasons I have been hesitant to use these words, especially the "woman" word. I have often described myself as non-binary, which maybe is still true (I'm just gonna sit with that question for the moment)."

She continued, "But I've come to terms with the fact that I am a woman, and yes for me it's complex, but it's complex to be any sort of woman. I am very proud to be a trans woman and to have come to know it and be able to say it. This has not been an easy journey."

Ezra furman Credit: Ezra furman/ instagram

Furman also touched on "the magic of parenthood," and said that she had refrained from speaking publicly about being a mom for fear of judgment.

"It is beautiful and holy and I love it—that's all on that subject. I have not yet mentioned in public that I'm a parent because I have been afraid of being judged and grilled about it as if it's anyone's business other than mine and my family's," she added.

She said she'd decided to open up about her journey as a parent now "for a specific reason."

"Because one problem with being trans is that we have so few visions of what it can look like to have an adult life, to grow up and be happy and not die young. When our baby was born I had approximately zero examples that I had seen of trans women raising children," she wrote.

Ezra furman Credit: Ezra furman/ instagram

"So here's one for anyone who wants to see one. I'm a trans woman and a mom. This is possible. I never dreamed it was possible to be happy and self-realized and trans and uncloseted, and also become a parent. But it is and I am doing it. Because trans people deserve to pursue the lives we want, on our terms."

She concluded, "That's all for now. More music to come before long."

Furman released her most recent album, "Twelve Nudes," in 2019. She has gained critical acclaim for her music since her 2006 entrance into the indie rock genre.