K-Pop Group EXO's Lay Announces First Solo U.S. Album — and a Collaboration with Bazzi

K-Pop fans won’t need to wait any longer for EXO member Lay Zhang’s solo music!

Breakout Chinese artist Lay, 26, from K-Pop boy band EXO announced that he will be releasing his third solo project and first U.S. album NAMANANA on Oct. 19.

“I am excited to finally be able to connect with global music fans in the U.S,” Lay says about his U.S. debut in a statement. “I’ve put a lot of hard work into making this a sincere album and am passionate about sharing it with the U.S.”

Lay Zhang. VCG/VCG via Getty

The 22-song album is expected to feature a collaboration with Bazzi, known for his songs “Mine” and “Beautiful” featuring Camila Cabello. NAMANANA includes 11 songs in Chinese along with English versions of the tracks. Lay is the first Chinese artist to chart in the Top 10 of iTunes’ world charts.

“Welcome to my NAMANANA land,” the Chinese artists posted along with a cryptic video teasing the new album. “Stay tuned!”

EXO, a nine-member boy band, was ranked on Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list from 2014 to 2018, leading the group to become one of the largest boy bands in the world.

The group’s song “KO KO BOP” has racked up over 52 million plays on Spotify. The musicians also performed at the closing ceremony of 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.