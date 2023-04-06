Ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers Guitarist Josh Klinghoffer Says Band Made 'Cooler Music' with Him in It

The rocker, who left the band in 2019 after 10 years upon the return of John Frusciante, says he "was shocked" upon hearing the Chili Peppers' newest album

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on April 6, 2023 03:35 PM
In this image released on May 2, Josh Klinghoffer performs onstage during Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World will be broadcast on May 8, 2021.
Josh Klinghoffer. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty

There may be no bad blood between former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer and his ex-bandmates, but he's still convinced the music he made with them is "cooler" than the music they're releasing now.

Klinghoffer, 43, left the group in 2019 to make way for the return of John Frusciante, whose job Klinghoffer snagged upon Frusciante's 2009 departure.

Since parting ways, the Red Hot Chili Peppers released the albums Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen last year — and though Klinghoffer said he "had to listen" to the new records, he wasn't exactly impressed.

"It's tough only because you know, like I honestly think we were doing cooler music," he told the Brazilian podcast 5 Notas. "I would love for it to have been finished… I never want to sound negative about anyone doing music but, you know, I honestly feel like… I was shocked when I heard their new record."

Anthony Kiedis, Flea, John Frusciante and Chad Smith attend the ceremony honoring Red Hot Chili Peppers with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 31, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Red Hot Chili Peppers. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Klinghoffer added that he didn't even make it through all of Dream Canteen, as he was "trying to cram it in once before leaving on a plane" and only got as far as the ninth song. He recorded two studio albums with the Chili Peppers, I'm With You (2011) and The Getaway (2016).

He did, however, also praise Frusciante, with whom he was a frequent collaborator. He even said that there's a chance that they work together once more.

"Many times I've envisioned like one day, even if we don't talk much during the process, I feel like it'd be fun to play some of those songs again, or play them live. We never played them live," he said of the tunes they wrote together. "We don't talk much these days but I've always maintained that I still have an enormous love for him, he's one of my favorite musicians, one of my favorite writers so you know. I'm not against the idea."

RELATED VIDEO: Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Kiedis Pretends to Lick Hollywood Walk of Fame Star During Ceremony

The Chili Peppers announced Klinghoffer's departure in a 2019 Instagram post that called him "a beautiful musician who we respect and love."

The guitarist later reflected on just how difficult his firing was, telling Rolling Stone in 2020 that he did not take the decision personally, and had only fond memories with the group.

"I just sat there quietly for a second and said, 'I'm not surprised. I wish I could've done something that would've made this an impossibility. But I'm really happy for you guys,'" he said of the moment his bandmates told him Frusciante would be returning. "I'm happy for John. I wanted to leave the feelings that I had in that moment untouched, which were just the love for those guys. I love those guys deeply. I never saw myself as deserving to be there over John."

He did, however, say that leaving "truly felt like a death."

