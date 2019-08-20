Who Is Sela Vave? Everything to Know About Singer Spotted Holding Hands with Jamie Foxx

Just days before it was revealed that Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes had called it quits after six years of dating, the Robin Hood star was spotted out with rising singer Sela Vave.

Foxx, 51, and Vave were seen leaving Bootsy Bellows nightclub in Los Angeles, walking hand-in-hand.

The actor wore a white Balenciaga hoodie with black jeans, while she wore a skin-tight gold dress. News of their outing was first reported by TMZ.

The sighting sparked romance rumors, however, a source told PEOPLE, “She’s just a girl he’s helping out, a young singer.”

On Monday, it was confirmed that Holmes, 40, and Foxx had parted ways with a source telling PEOPLE: “Jamie and Katie split.” The couple ended their romance in May.

The couple has been linked since 2013, though they’ve never officially confirmed their ultra-private relationship.

Reps for both actors had no immediate comment.

Here’s everything to know about Vave.

She’s credited Foxx with helping propel her singing career.

During an interview with LA’s Power 106 FM in July, Foxx discussed how in awe he was of her ability to sing and also play the guitar.

“When I meet her, next thing you know, I come out she’s sitting on my stairs with an acoustic guitar singing a broke down version of Beyoncé,” Foxx said. “She wasn’t trying to be Fantasia [Barrino] or Whitney Houston. You know how hard it is to play the guitar and be quiet?”

Foxx shared that he recorded the moment and Vave later shared the clip, which shows her singing Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love” remix made for Fifty Shades of Grey.

“[She’s] really going to make some noise,” Foxx said confidently.

In June, Vave publicly thanked Foxx for “believing in me.”

“I am so grateful to this man! Thank you so much @IamJamieFoxx for everything you do and for believing in me,” Vave captioned a slideshow of black-and-white photos of herself and Foxx.

She moved to Los Angeles in July.

In a Facebook post Vave revealed the news to her friends writing, “I finally made the big move to LA and a lot of amazing things have been happening to me thanks to Jamie Foxx that I’m really excited about.”

She’s multifaceted performer.

According to her Instagram bio, Vave is a recording artist, model and actress.

The star has shared many professional shots of herself on social media, including an ad in which she modeled Enso Rings — “the premium, comfortable alternative to metal rings and wedding bands.”

In 2017, Vave was featured in Kylie Jenner‘s Kylie Cosmetics lipkit campaign. She posed in the lip shade ginger.

That same year, Vave appeared in a Yoplait commercial in promotion of the new product Yoplait Light: Harvest Peach.

She’s an equestrian.

In July, Vave shared a slideshow of videos and photos of herself horseback riding in Los Angeles.

“Meet my new beautiful friend Legend,” Vave captioned the post.

She played basketball in high school.

According to a 2016 roster from Providence Hall Charter School in Utah, Vave’s position was a forward.

She’s an avid traveler.

This summer, Vave has visited France, Denmark, Hawaii and most recently Disneyland with Foxx in July.

Vave shared a slideshow of photos from the outing, which show herself, Foxx, his daughter Annalise Bishop and friends posing outside of the attraction.

“Unless your fighting in Toontown this is the happiest place on earth!” Vave captioned the post in reference to a now-infamous all-in family brawl at the theme park.