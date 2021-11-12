Here's Everything to Know About the 2021 MTV EMAs: Who's Performing and How to Watch
The 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards, or EMAs, hosted by rapper Saweetie, will happen live on Nov. 14 in Budapest, Hungary
Mark your calendars because the MTV EMAs are returning to the stage.
The 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards will resume to an in-person event on Nov. 14 to celebrate the best music of the year and honor top artists from all over the globe.
Justin Bieber leads the pack with the most nominations, and among the eight categories he's nominated for are Best Artist, Best Pop, and Best Song. Not far behind are Doja Cat and Lil Nas X, who are tied with six nods each. Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo, and The Kid Laroi all follow with five.
Sheeran, Maluma, girl in red, and Kim Petras are among the stacked, star-studded lineup of international artists set to perform. Joining them are Imagine Dragons, who are returning to the EMA stage after eight years. They are slated to perform "Enemy" featuring rapper J.I.D.
Rapper Saweetie will host the show live from Hungary at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna. Not only will she guide the night through a multitude of awards and show-stopping performances, but she will take to the stage herself. The 29-year-old star will perform "Best Friend" and "Back to the Streets" from her upcoming debut album, Pretty Bitch Music.
She may be called the "ice queen," but she's sure to bring the heat. "Anything can happen at the MTV EMAs," Saweetie said in a statement, also teasing some "surprises."
"Saweetie is a multi-talented force who will undoubtably light up the stage on one of music's biggest nights," said ViacomCBS' Bruce Gillmer in a statement.
Saweetie is also nominated for an MTV EMA in the Best New category, alongside Giveon, Olivia Rodrigo, Rauw Alejandro, Griff and The Kid Laroi. During the MTV VMA's earlier this year, the rapper's hit "Best Friend" ft. Doja Cat took home the award for "Best Art Direction."
Saweetie will also use her platform to stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community during the event, which will address the need for gay and trans civil rights worldwide in reaction to Hungary's recent passage of legislation that bans any literature in schools that has to do with homosexuality or gender transition.
"We're looking forward to using the event to amplify our voices and stand in solidarity with our LGBTQ siblings," Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of MTV Entertainment Group Worldwide told The Associated Press.
Between the superstar performers to the list of nominees, here's everything you need to know about the 2021 MTV EMAs.
How to watch the MTV EMAs?
The MTV EMAs will broadcast live from the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary on Nov. 14. Viewers can watch at 3 p.m. ET across MTV's channels in 180 countries. You can also livestream the show on MTV.com.
Who's performing?
Ed Sheeran will take to the stage following the recent release of his fifth studio album = on Oct. 29. The five categories the singer-songwriter is nominated for are Best Artist, Best Pop, and Best U.K. and Ireland Act. His smash hit "Bad Habits" is nominated for both Best Song and Best Video.
girl in red, who recently won the 2021 Brit Award for Rising Star, will perform alongside Griff. Both are nominated for Best Push, while girl in red also copped a Video for Good nomination for "Serotonin."
Last year's EMA Best Push winner, Yungblud, is set to perform "fleabag." Other artist scheduled to take the stage are Kim Petras, Maluma, Måneskin, OneRepublic, and host Saweetie.
Who's nominated?
Best Artist
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Best Pop
BTS
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
Best Song
Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"
Ed Sheeran: "Bad Habits"
Justin Bieber: "Peaches" ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
Olivia Rodrigo: "Drivers License"
The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: "STAY"
Best Video
Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"
Ed Sheeran: "Bad Habits"
Justin Bieber: "Peaches" ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
Normani ft. Cardi B: "Wild Side"
Taylor Swift: "Willow"
Best Collaboration
Black Eyed Peas, Shakira: "Girl Like Me"
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: "Leave the Door Open"
Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: "INDUSTRY BABY"
The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: "Stay"
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande: "Save Your Tears (Remix)"
Best New
Giveon
Griff
Olivia Rodrigo
Rauw Alejandro
Saweetie
The Kid Laroi
Best Latin
Bad Bunny
J. Balvin
Maluma
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalía
Shakira
Best Hip Hop
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Best K-Pop
BTS
Lisa
Monsta X
NCT 127
Rosé
Twice
Best Group
BTS
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Little Mix
Måneskin
Silk Sonic
Best Push
24KGoldn
Fousheé
Girl in Red
Griff
JC Stewart
Jxdn
Latto
Madison Beer
Olivia Rodrigo
Remi Wolf
Saint Jhn
The Kid Laroi
Biggest Fans
Ariana Grande
Blackpink
BTS
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Best US Act
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Find the complete list of nominations at ema.mtv.com.