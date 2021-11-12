The 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards, or EMAs, hosted by rapper Saweetie, will happen live on Nov. 14 in Budapest, Hungary

Here's Everything to Know About the 2021 MTV EMAs: Who's Performing and How to Watch

Mark your calendars because the MTV EMAs are returning to the stage.

The 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards will resume to an in-person event on Nov. 14 to celebrate the best music of the year and honor top artists from all over the globe.

Justin Bieber leads the pack with the most nominations, and among the eight categories he's nominated for are Best Artist, Best Pop, and Best Song. Not far behind are Doja Cat and Lil Nas X, who are tied with six nods each. Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo, and The Kid Laroi all follow with five.

Sheeran, Maluma, girl in red, and Kim Petras are among the stacked, star-studded lineup of international artists set to perform. Joining them are Imagine Dragons, who are returning to the EMA stage after eight years. They are slated to perform "Enemy" featuring rapper J.I.D.

Saweetie Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage

Rapper Saweetie will host the show live from Hungary at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna. Not only will she guide the night through a multitude of awards and show-stopping performances, but she will take to the stage herself. The 29-year-old star will perform "Best Friend" and "Back to the Streets" from her upcoming debut album, Pretty Bitch Music.

She may be called the "ice queen," but she's sure to bring the heat. "Anything can happen at the MTV EMAs," Saweetie said in a statement, also teasing some "surprises."

"Saweetie is a multi-talented force who will undoubtably light up the stage on one of music's biggest nights," said ViacomCBS' Bruce Gillmer in a statement.

Saweetie is also nominated for an MTV EMA in the Best New category, alongside Giveon, Olivia Rodrigo, Rauw Alejandro, Griff and The Kid Laroi. During the MTV VMA's earlier this year, the rapper's hit "Best Friend" ft. Doja Cat took home the award for "Best Art Direction."

Saweetie will also use her platform to stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community during the event, which will address the need for gay and trans civil rights worldwide in reaction to Hungary's recent passage of legislation that bans any literature in schools that has to do with homosexuality or gender transition.

"We're looking forward to using the event to amplify our voices and stand in solidarity with our LGBTQ siblings," Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of MTV Entertainment Group Worldwide told The Associated Press.

Maluma Credit: John Parra//Getty

Between the superstar performers to the list of nominees, here's everything you need to know about the 2021 MTV EMAs.

How to watch the MTV EMAs?

The MTV EMAs will broadcast live from the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary on Nov. 14. Viewers can watch at 3 p.m. ET across MTV's channels in 180 countries. You can also livestream the show on MTV.com.

Who's performing?

Ed Sheeran will take to the stage following the recent release of his fifth studio album = on Oct. 29. The five categories the singer-songwriter is nominated for are Best Artist, Best Pop, and Best U.K. and Ireland Act. His smash hit "Bad Habits" is nominated for both Best Song and Best Video.

Ed Sheeran Ed Sheeran | Credit: Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty

girl in red, who recently won the 2021 Brit Award for Rising Star, will perform alongside Griff. Both are nominated for Best Push, while girl in red also copped a Video for Good nomination for "Serotonin."

Last year's EMA Best Push winner, Yungblud, is set to perform "fleabag." Other artist scheduled to take the stage are Kim Petras, Maluma, Måneskin, OneRepublic, and host Saweetie.

Who's nominated?

Best Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Best Pop

BTS

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

Best Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"

Ed Sheeran: "Bad Habits"

Justin Bieber: "Peaches" ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

Olivia Rodrigo: "Drivers License"

The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: "STAY"

Best Video

Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"

Ed Sheeran: "Bad Habits"

Justin Bieber: "Peaches" ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

Normani ft. Cardi B: "Wild Side"

Best Collaboration

Black Eyed Peas, Shakira: "Girl Like Me"

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: "Leave the Door Open"

Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: "INDUSTRY BABY"

The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: "Stay"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande: "Save Your Tears (Remix)"

Best New

Giveon

Griff

Olivia Rodrigo

Rauw Alejandro

Saweetie

The Kid Laroi

Best Latin

Bad Bunny

J. Balvin

Maluma

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

Shakira

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best K-Pop

BTS

Lisa

Monsta X

NCT 127

Rosé

Twice

Best Group

BTS

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Little Mix

Måneskin

Silk Sonic

Best Push

24KGoldn

Fousheé

Girl in Red

Griff

JC Stewart

Jxdn

Latto

Madison Beer

Olivia Rodrigo

Remi Wolf

Saint Jhn

The Kid Laroi

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

Blackpink

BTS

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Best US Act

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift