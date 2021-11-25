aespa, which is made up of four main members — KARINA, WINTER, GISELLE and NINGNING — performed on Olay's "Her Future is STEM-sational" float during the annual holiday event

Everything to Know About aespa — the K-Pop Girl Group from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

aespa is making history!

On Thursday, the four ladies of aespa became the first-ever K-Pop girl group to perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City.

According to NYLON, the performance also made them the second K-Pop act to perform at the annual holiday event, following a performance by NCT 127 at the 2019 parade.

During the event, the foursome appeared on Olay's "Her Future is STEM-sational" float, which Macy's describes as celebrating and inspiring young girls to pursue "opportunities, studies and careers in science, technology, engineering and math."

But who exactly are the four ladies who appeared on the float? Read ahead to find out more about the popular K-Pop group.

Aespa aespa | Credit: The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty

Who are they?

aespa is made up of four main members — KARINA, WINTER, GISELLE and NINGNING. The group also has its own AI avatars, known as the æs, which support the four ladies in the digital world, according to NYLON.

"We are an eight-piece group," Karina explained in a prior press conference, per the outlet. "We took lessons for a long time to fully understand our concept and universe. Now, we know who we are."

What songs do they sing?

aespa has a selection of hits, including 2020's "Black Mamba" and 2021's "Next Level" and "Savage."

The girl group is set to remake S.E.S.'s 1998 hit "Dreams Come True" sometime next year, NME reported.

How do they feel about their fans?

asepa could not be more thrilled to have fans from all over the world.

"It's just so cool thinking that we have fans not only in Korea but over the whole world. We're so grateful that everyone is listening to our music," GISELLE, 20, previously told PEOPLE when the group was featured in PEOPLE's Ones to Watch package last month. "We really hope we will be able to see everyone face-to-face and actually go on tour soon."

What does the group's name mean?

The girl group's name, aespa, comes from the English words "avatar, experience and aspect," with the name meaning "to be able to meet another self through an avatar and experience a new world," according to SM Entertainment.

At the time, aespa was the agency's first K-Pop act in four years.

Who would they love to collaborate with?

The girl group loves Tinashe and said she would be a dream collaboration.