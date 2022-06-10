See Every Photo from Britney Spears' Romantic Wedding to Sam Asghari

The pop star walked down in the aisle in a stunning gown custom made by Donatella Versace herself. (The groom's tux was done by the fashion house, as well.)

The white silk cady design — which was hand crafted by the Atelier Versace tailors over 700 hours — featured a classic silhouette and portrait neckline that wraps around the shoulders and connects together with a stream of pearl buttons down the back. The design also included a front leg-slit and a 10-foot train.