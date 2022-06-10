See Every Photo from Britney Spears' Romantic Wedding to Sam Asghari

The pop star tied the knot in front of a star-studded guest list, including Madonna, Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez

By Rachel DeSantis and People Staff June 10, 2022 10:06 AM

Mr. and Mrs.

Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

They do! Britney Spears and Sam Asghari tied the knot on Thursday, June 9, in Los Angeles, with 60 friends and family members there to celebrate. 

Happily Ever After

Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

The pop star walked down in the aisle in a stunning gown custom made by Donatella Versace herself. (The groom's tux was done by the fashion house, as well.)

The white silk cady design — which was hand crafted by the Atelier Versace tailors over 700 hours — featured a classic silhouette and portrait neckline that wraps around the shoulders and connects together with a stream of pearl buttons down the back. The design also included a front leg-slit and a 10-foot train.

All Smiles!

Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

"Britney started planning and dreaming about her wedding shortly after she got engaged in November," an insider told PEOPLE. "It's a huge deal to her that she is finally able to get married. She wants it to be perfect."

Striking a Pose

Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

"I am very ecstatic this day has come, and they are married. I know he wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way," Asghari's manager, Brandon Cohen, told PEOPLE after the ceremony.

You May Kiss the Bride!

Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

The pair shared a smooch outside their venue, adorned with pink flowers.

Saying 'I Do'

Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Clint Hufft, who also married Paris Hilton and Carter Reum, led the ceremony. 

A Storybook Arrival

Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Special details included a Cinderella-esque carriage for the couple.

Pretty in Pink

Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Mark's Garden provided the pink flower arrangements that dotted the aisles.

A Touch of Glam

Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Jeweler Stephanie Gottlieb provided gems including this 27 carat diamond tennis necklace. 

Exclusive Invite

Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Guests were invited for the ceremony and dancing afterward.

The Dress

Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

"Since we first met, Britney has always had a very special place in my heart," Donatella told PEOPLE. "Seeing her free, happy, and now getting married puts a smile on my face."

Fancy Footwear

Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Versace pumps completed the bride's wedding look.

The Rings

Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Making the union official, the couple exchanged custom bands by Stephanie Gottlieb. The bride received two platinum eternity bands to complement her engagement ring. The first is classic round diamond band in a shared prong setting, and the second a marquise diamond band set east-west in a bezel eternity band. The gems in both bands are just under 2 carats in total weight per ring.

In a classic choice, the groom got a platinum 5mm band with comfort fit.

Sweet Sparkles

Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

The Stephanie Gottlieb diamond earrings totaled 8 carats. 

Banded Together

Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Another look at the pair's shining rings.

The Happy Groom

Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

The groom made his grand entrance flanked by smiling friends.

Ready to Wed

Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

And posed for a solo pic, too!

A Pre-Wedding Pose

Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Versace ad, or wedding day glamour?

Donatella Versace Arrives

Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

"Designing Britney and Sam's wedding outfits came naturally to me," Donatella told PEOPLE. "A tremendous amount of love was poured into every detail. Together with our Atelier, we created a gown and tuxedo that exudes elegance and glamour. They look just perfect together!"

Carter Reum, Paris Hilton and Jeff Beacher

Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Newlyweds Paris Hilton and Carter Reum were among the guests; Hilton's mom Kathy was on hand, too.

Paris Hilton and Donatella Versace Strike a Pose

Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Paris posed with the designer outside the wedding tent. 

Here Comes the Groom

Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Nice veil, Sam! The piece was crafted from close to 15 feet of silk tulle trimmed in silk satin.

Selena Gomez Claps for the Happy Couple

Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez (left) and Ansel Elgort (far right) were among the A-listers on the dance floor following the nuptials. 

Madonna Hugs Britney

Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Longtime friend Madonna gave the bride a big hug.

Britney Spears, Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez

Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Drew Barrymore also came out to celebrate.

Sam Shows Off His Britney Shirt

Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

It's Mr. Britney Spears, bitch.

Britney Hits the Dance Floor

Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Spears showed off some of her signature moves into the late hours.

Madonna and Britney

Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Madge also kept the party going.

Britney and Sam Share a Moment with Selena Gomez

Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

The groom kept his arm protectively around his new bride during festivities. 

Selena Gomez Shows Off Her Moves

Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

If you're ready come and get it!

Madonna and Britney Share a Kiss

Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

The pop sensations recreated their famous VMAs moment, with less fanfare this time around. 

