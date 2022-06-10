See Every Photo from Britney Spears' Romantic Wedding to Sam Asghari
The pop star tied the knot in front of a star-studded guest list, including Madonna, Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez
Mr. and Mrs.
They do! Britney Spears and Sam Asghari tied the knot on Thursday, June 9, in Los Angeles, with 60 friends and family members there to celebrate.
Happily Ever After
The pop star walked down in the aisle in a stunning gown custom made by Donatella Versace herself. (The groom's tux was done by the fashion house, as well.)
The white silk cady design — which was hand crafted by the Atelier Versace tailors over 700 hours — featured a classic silhouette and portrait neckline that wraps around the shoulders and connects together with a stream of pearl buttons down the back. The design also included a front leg-slit and a 10-foot train.
All Smiles!
"Britney started planning and dreaming about her wedding shortly after she got engaged in November," an insider told PEOPLE. "It's a huge deal to her that she is finally able to get married. She wants it to be perfect."
Striking a Pose
"I am very ecstatic this day has come, and they are married. I know he wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way," Asghari's manager, Brandon Cohen, told PEOPLE after the ceremony.
You May Kiss the Bride!
The pair shared a smooch outside their venue, adorned with pink flowers.
Saying 'I Do'
Clint Hufft, who also married Paris Hilton and Carter Reum, led the ceremony.
A Storybook Arrival
Special details included a Cinderella-esque carriage for the couple.
Pretty in Pink
Mark's Garden provided the pink flower arrangements that dotted the aisles.
A Touch of Glam
Jeweler Stephanie Gottlieb provided gems including this 27 carat diamond tennis necklace.
Exclusive Invite
Guests were invited for the ceremony and dancing afterward.
The Dress
"Since we first met, Britney has always had a very special place in my heart," Donatella told PEOPLE. "Seeing her free, happy, and now getting married puts a smile on my face."
Fancy Footwear
Versace pumps completed the bride's wedding look.
The Rings
Making the union official, the couple exchanged custom bands by Stephanie Gottlieb. The bride received two platinum eternity bands to complement her engagement ring. The first is classic round diamond band in a shared prong setting, and the second a marquise diamond band set east-west in a bezel eternity band. The gems in both bands are just under 2 carats in total weight per ring.
In a classic choice, the groom got a platinum 5mm band with comfort fit.
Sweet Sparkles
The Stephanie Gottlieb diamond earrings totaled 8 carats.
Banded Together
Another look at the pair's shining rings.
The Happy Groom
The groom made his grand entrance flanked by smiling friends.
Ready to Wed
And posed for a solo pic, too!
A Pre-Wedding Pose
Versace ad, or wedding day glamour?
Donatella Versace Arrives
"Designing Britney and Sam's wedding outfits came naturally to me," Donatella told PEOPLE. "A tremendous amount of love was poured into every detail. Together with our Atelier, we created a gown and tuxedo that exudes elegance and glamour. They look just perfect together!"
Carter Reum, Paris Hilton and Jeff Beacher
Newlyweds Paris Hilton and Carter Reum were among the guests; Hilton's mom Kathy was on hand, too.
Paris Hilton and Donatella Versace Strike a Pose
Paris posed with the designer outside the wedding tent.
Here Comes the Groom
Nice veil, Sam! The piece was crafted from close to 15 feet of silk tulle trimmed in silk satin.
Selena Gomez Claps for the Happy Couple
Selena Gomez (left) and Ansel Elgort (far right) were among the A-listers on the dance floor following the nuptials.
Madonna Hugs Britney
Longtime friend Madonna gave the bride a big hug.
Britney Spears, Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez
Drew Barrymore also came out to celebrate.
Sam Shows Off His Britney Shirt
It's Mr. Britney Spears, bitch.
Britney Hits the Dance Floor
Spears showed off some of her signature moves into the late hours.
Madonna and Britney
Madge also kept the party going.
Britney and Sam Share a Moment with Selena Gomez
The groom kept his arm protectively around his new bride during festivities.
Selena Gomez Shows Off Her Moves
If you're ready come and get it!
Madonna and Britney Share a Kiss
The pop sensations recreated their famous VMAs moment, with less fanfare this time around.