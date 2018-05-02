Eve Slams Kanye West for 'Disrespectful' Slavery Comments: 'I Am Done'

Eve is weighing in on Kanye West‘s latest controversial comments.

A day after West called slavery “a choice” in a live interview with TMZ, The Talk host slammed her fellow rapper on Wednesday’s show.

“Every time I watch these clips, I get emotional… it is so disrespectful,” she said on the talk show. “I can’t understand how a black man that was born on the south side of Chicago can have these ideas. I can’t understand… his mother, may she rest in peace, was an African-American Studies professor. I cannot understand this.”

In the past week, West has defended his inflammatory remarks, saying he is a “free-thinker” — and Eve shared her feelings on that self-imposed label as well.

“You want to be a free-thinker, you want to be thought-provoking, you cannot have these ideas without facts to back them up. Slavery is a fact. Slavery is part of our history… we cannot forget it… we are still feeling the effects of slavery within our community, within our culture. It hurts me,” she said.

Eve added: “At the end of the day, we all got lucky and got plucked out of our hoods and live these amazing lives, but you cannot be so far in your bubble to think you are not a part of what this history is.”

And Eve said she doesn’t plan on listening to West’s music anymore.

“This is a man that I actually used to listen to, this is a person that we used to look to as an artist,” she said. “Any young brothers looking at me, listening to me today: Pick up some Nas, pick up Damian Marley, pick up some J. Cole, pick up some Kendrick Lamar. Listen to these artists. I am done with Kanye.”

West first made the explosive statement on TMZ Tuesday.

“You hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years?! That sounds like a choice,” he said on-air. “You were there for 400 years and it was all of y’all? It’s like we’re meant to be in prison. I like the word ‘prison’ because slavery goes too direct to the idea of blacks…Prison is something that unites us as one race.”

Following the interview, the rapper further clarified his comments on Twitter, writing, “to make myself clear. Of course I know that slaves did not get shackled and put on a boat by free will.”

Eve isn’t the only peer to speak out after the interview: Everyone from T.I. to Will.i.am weighed in on West’s comments.

Since West ended his Twitter hiatus last month, he has caused a stir online.

Kanye West Kanye West/Youtube

On April 15, West returned to Twitter and began what since has seemed like an endless barrage of tweets. The star has weighed in on myriad topics, from coyly addressing the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal and announcing new music and a philosophy book, to revealing he fired his lawyers and management team and expressing his “love” for his “brother,” President Donald Trump.

Last week a friend of the rapper told PEOPLE: “The truth is that people are right to be worried. He’s not acting well, and he seems to be on the edge. I hope and pray he can get it together.”

Shortly after, his wife, Kim Kardashian West, spoke out online to defend her husband from people whom she said want to “demonize” him.

“He’s a free thinker, is that not allowed in America?” she wrote. “Because some of his ideas differ from yours you have to throw in the mental health card? That’s just not fair. He’s actually out of the sunken place when he’s being himself which is very expressive.”