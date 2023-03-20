Eve and Maximillion Cooper's Relationship Timeline

When Maximillion Cooper met Grammy-winning rapper and actress Eve at the launch party for Cooper's Gumball 3000 motor rally in 2010, he was "mesmerized."

Eve and the former race car driver dated for almost four years before they wed in a lavish beachfront wedding in Ibiza, Spain, in 2014. Eve became a stepmom to Cooper's four children and the pair had a baby of their own in 2022.

They share their time between Los Angeles and London and drive around the world together in Cooper's Gumball 3000 annual motor rally.

"It's fun, we're driving together for his company gumball 3000. That's how I met him. That's a test for a relationship, drive 300 miles. Trust me, we've done it three years in a row," Eve told PEOPLE in 2016.

The secret to their relationship? "Honesty and loyalty. You know we take it day by day, month by month," she said. "We respect each other, we are the realest. It's the realest relationship I've ever had. He's my homie. All those sound like cliches but really it's working."

Eve and Cooper often share loving social media tributes to one another, too. They've been candid regarding the reality of their interracial relationship, and they've embraced their blended family.

"It did take two or three years to adjust, just our relationship with the kids," Eve told PEOPLE in 2020. "But I have to say I'm very lucky. I feel very, very lucky that I had my insta-kids — I call them my bonus children!"

From their first encounter at the launch party for Gumball 3000, to their journey to parenting a new baby boy together, here's everything to know about Eve and Maximillion Cooper's relationship.

April 30, 2010: Eve and Maximillion Cooper meet in London

Danny Martindale/Getty

"We met on the red carpet at the big party I was hosting in London for the Gumball," Cooper said when he appeared on The Talk in November 2020. "I'd heard her music before, but that night she actually was performing and I remember introducing her and just watching her, being mesmerized and I've pretty much been mesmerized ever since, really."

Following the Gumball 3000 motor rally, Eve flew back to L.A. and Cooper stayed in London, but he kept thinking he couldn't let her get away. So he got on a plane to L.A. that weekend. Cooper said, "It was meant to be."

November 2, 2010: Eve and Maximillion Cooper attend the Jackass 3D premiere in London

Jon Furniss/WireImage

Eve and Cooper made their relationship red carpet official as of November 2010. The two stepped out in London for the U.K. film premiere of Jackass 3D at BFI IMAX just six months after they first met in the same city.

February 14, 2012: Maximillion Cooper joins Instagram and posts a photo of Eve

Cooper's first-ever Instagram post — on Valentine's Day in 2012 — was of Eve repping a Gumball 3000 tee. The rapper leaned against a clothing rack wearing the tee, which she paired with shades and jewelry.

May 14, 2013: Eve talks about her interracial relationship with Maximillion Cooper

Eve sat down with Huff Post Live in May 2013 to discuss her relationship with Cooper. "He's cute. That's my baby. He makes me happy, it's a good thing ... I've had some bad relationships, so I feel lucky," Eve said of her then-boyfriend.

During the livestream, a listener also asked Eve about her experience being a Black American female rapper in an interraccial relationship living in London. The artist said, "In the beginning, I think it was tough in a sense that I was like, where does this fit in? Are we really going to be able to get each other? Because we are so different. Just being British alone, and me being American is different. But for him to be a White man with a Black woman — we definitely talked about it, I had issues about it, but we talk it out."

June 18, 2013: Maximillion Cooper shares Eve's latest magazine cover on Instagram

The British entrepreneur shared a post on Instagram of Eve's Sister-2-Sister magazine cover, in which she dished on her relationship with Cooper. The cover story headline read "Eve: Who would of thought I'd be living in Notting Hill with a white English dude?"

Cooper captioned the post, "I made it onto the cover of a magazine as a white English dude! Not sure how I feel about this ... @therealeve."

October 5, 2013: Eve and Maximillion Cooper attend the 10th annual Stand Up for Skateparks event

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty

In October 2013, Eve and Cooper stepped out in Beverly Hills, California, at Green Acres Estate for the 10th annual Stand Up for Skateparks benefiting the Tony Hawk Foundation.

The two were pictured at the event with their arms wrapped around each other's waists, both looking stylish in black sunglasses.

December 25, 2013: Eve and Maximillion Cooper get engaged on Christmas Day

On Christmas Day in 2013, Cooper proposed to Eve.

A few days later the Barbershop star shared a photo of herself on Instagram with her mom and brother sitting nearby and a large, sparkly ring on her left hand.

June 13, 2014: Eve and Maximillion Cooper get married in Spain

Eve and the Gumball 3000 founder wed in Ibiza on June 13, 2014.

"I'm so happy to make Eve my wife," Cooper told E! News. "The whole experience has been amazing and we are both so happy to have tied the knot."

They reportedly chose Ibiza for their wedding location because it was the site of 2014's Gumball 3000 car race finish line, and the two initially met at the 2010 Gumball 3000 rally. Eve flew to Spain early for final wedding preparations, while her groom competed in the rally.

Weeks after the ceremony, Eve shared a photo of the two at the altar with the caption, "Thank you aren't big enough words for how #amazing our ceremony was ... A #huge part because of #bigbrother @trillog."

December 31, 2014: Maximillion Cooper shares a collage of him and Eve on Instagram with a sweet message

To cap off 2014, Cooper shared a collage of him and Eve on Instagram with a loving caption that read, "Thanks for the montage @myaraz 2014 was a truly amazing year ... marrying @therealeve in #Ibizamade it THE most special year EVER. Now let's look to the future and continue to live life to its fullest! #gumballlife."

The collage included photos from their wedding, red carpet appearances together and solo shots of his new wife.

April 6, 2016: Eve opens up about married life with Maximillion Cooper

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

"It's good! It's really good," the actress said of married life at the premiere of Barbershop: The Next Cut in Los Angeles in April 2016.

Eve also revealed the two are eager to expand their family, saying, "We can't wait to have kids of our own. Whoever is in charge, make it happen. I can't wait."

June 7, 2017: Eve posts a sweet Instagram birthday tribute for Maximillion Cooper

Eve shared a photo of her husband smiling behind a strawberry-topped birthday cake and an empty cocktail glass in 2017.

She captioned the loving birthday dedication, "so weird for someone who is not a romantic (me) that I am lucky enough to be living clichés … I feel so blessed. Happy Birthday my Love. I hope you get all that you wish for and more and more!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

June 3, 2020: Eve says she is having uncomfortable talks with Maximillion Cooper about race

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

In the wake of the murder of George Floyd by police in May 2020, the rapper told her co-hosts on The Talk that she and Cooper were having "some of the most difficult and uncomfortable conversations" they've ever had about race.

"But, at the same time, it's a beautiful thing, because … I don't know his life through his eyes. He doesn't know my life through my eyes," she shared. "All he can do is try to understand and try to ask the questions, and he wants to understand, and that's what the nation — that's what the world — has to do."

The Barbershop star continued: "It's gonna be uncomfortable. Yeah, it's going to be uncomfortable! But we have to be okay with being uncomfortable so that we can get to a solution."

November 9, 2020: Maximillion Cooper and his four children wish Eve a happy birthday on The Talk

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP

Cooper surprised Eve by appearing on The Talk via teleconference to wish her a happy birthday and tell the audience how the two met and fell in love.

After Cooper signed off, Eve was further surprised when her four stepchildren phoned in as well. "We hope you have an amazing birthday," the youngest said. "We're so sorry we can't be with you because of COVID, but we hope to be with you soon," her stepson continued. Then all four in unison waved and said, "We love you!"

Eve was smiling and crying as she received the birthday messages in front of her co-hosts.

Later that day, Eve shared a clip of the moment on Instagram with the caption, "Starting the #birthday celebrations early on @thetalkcbs THANKU for the Best #longdistanced #birthday party!!!! Missing all the #ladies and everyone @ #thetalk 🙏🏾🙌🏾🤗❤️🥳🎉🥰💐."

December 14, 2020: Eve says spending quarantine with Maximillion Cooper "solidified why I fell in love with him"

The couple celebrated their six-year wedding anniversary in June 2020, amidst the ongoing pandemic. But being in isolation with her husband in London only strengthened their relationship, according to Eve, who told PEOPLE the extra alone time brought them closer together.

"Honestly, it's been really good. I have to say, I feel lucky that we're one of the couples that got out of the quarantine and was like, 'I still like you and love you' — that's a different thing," she said. "Because love is one thing, but you still gotta like the person!"

Eve continued, "We've learned a lot of new things about each other. This is gonna sound so cheesy — and I swear I apologize because I'm not a romantic — but it has solidified why I fell in love with him. It brought us closer together, and it made me realize wow, we chose each other, and this is a great choice."

December 15, 2020: Eve admits taking "years to adjust" to becoming stepmom but now feels "very lucky"

The "Let Me Blow Ya Mind" rapper told PEOPLE that she feels "lucky" to have gained an instant family after marrying Cooper in 2014 — though she admitted it took some getting used to.

"It's been now 10 and a half years I've been in their lives and they've been in my life. They've grounded me. In the beginning, when I first met my husband, then-boyfriend, I was like, 'This is never gonna last because you got four kids! How's this gonna work?' " she recalled. "But then I met the kids and honestly was like 'Wow, kids are amazing.' "

"I will say it took years, though, I'm not gonna lie," added Eve. "It did take two or three years to adjust, just our relationship with the kids. But I have to say I'm very lucky. I feel very, very lucky that I had my insta-kids — I call them my bonus children!"

Eve also said her teenage stepchildren were excited to have a famous rapper in the family.

"I'm really lucky because they are very proud of me. It's really sweet," said Eve. "I do hope they don't go too far back in the day to listen to certain things. That is my hope. ... Oh lord, the whole first album! You know what, it's fine, but it's just definitely a lot more out-there, vulgar, probably cursing, than I am now. But it's all good because we talk about it. It's all good."

July 2021: Eve and Maximillion Cooper take a family vacation

Eve Cooper Instagram

Eve shared island vacation photos with their family in 2021. In one photo, Eve, Cooper and his four children — Lotus, Jagger, Cash and Mini — stood on a beach with smiling faces. In another snap, the family donned snorkeling gear and posed with a giant stingray.

Cooper shared more moments from the getaway on Instagram, including a video of his son climbing a coconut tree and a shot of Eve and the kids drinking from coconuts.

October 15, 2021: Eve and Maximillion Cooper announce they're expecting their first child together

Eve Cooper Instagram

Eve announced her pregnancy on Instagram on Oct. 15, 2021, with a photo of herself cradling her baby bump.

"Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! ❤️ You all know how long we'v [sic] been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022," Eve captioned her post.

February 1, 2022: Eve and Maximillion Cooper welcome a baby boy

Eve Cooper Instagram

The couple welcomed their first child together, baby boy Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper. On Feb. 10, 2022, Eve announced the big news on Instagram with a photo of the newborn swaddled in a blue blanket, sleeping in a Moses basket.

April 20, 2022: Eve says she's "never been this happy" as she cuddles new son Wilde

Eve shared a sweet photo on her Instagram Story of her cuddling with her 11-week-old son, Wilde.

In the mother-son selfie, Eve sat up in bed while her sleepy newborn rested on her chest.

"Never been this tired. Never been this happy ❤️," the new mom captioned the shot.

May 29, 2022: Eve shares family photo at Maximillion Cooper's motor rally with 3-month-old baby Wilde

Wilde attended his first Gumball 3000 motor rally, coming full-circle to the event where his parents met. The 3-month-old wore an ensemble that matched his parents': Both the rapper and the British entrepreneur dressed in Gumball 3000 apparel for the annual event, and Wilde's little onesie had the same logo.

June 23, 2022: Eve and Maximillion Cooper celebrate her stepdaughter Jagger's high school graduation in Barcelona

Eve Cooper Instagram

The rapper congratulated Jagger on her high school graduation from the British School of Barcelona with an Instagram post. The photo featured Eve and Cooper proudly posing with the new graduate.

"You did it!!!! CONGRATULATIONS @jagggerparis on graduating!!!! So excited for your #fashion #future 😉💛🙌🏾❤️," Eve captioned the shot.

Cooper also honored his daughter's big day with photos on Instagram, which included a picture of Jagger with her baby brother Wilde. Cooper captioned the post, "Congratulations @jagggerparis on your graduation from @britishschoolbarcelona We're very proud of you! Next stop … Milano! ♥️🎓."

February 1, 2023: Eve and Maximillion Cooper celebrate son Wilde's first birthday

To celebrate son Wilde's first birthday, Eve shared an adorable series of photos on Instagram.

In the snaps, Wilde smiled as he reached toward his beautiful teal-colored birthday cake, which was complete with gold foil, gold and silver decorations and a Peter rabbit figurine. The cake also featured the word "one" written in gold on the side and a silver birthday candle on top.