"I feel lucky that we're one of the couples that got out of the quarantine and was like, 'I still like you and love you,' " the rapper tells PEOPLE

Eve Says Quarantine with Husband Maximillion Cooper Has 'Solidified Why I Fell in Love with Him'

Eve found her person — and living under lockdown with him only reaffirmed her feelings on the matter!

The "Love Is Blind" rapper, 42, celebrated her six-year wedding anniversary with Maximillion Cooper in June, right in the middle of the ongoing pandemic. Being in isolation with her husband in London has only proven to be a strengthener for their relationship, according to Eve.

As the Grammy winner — who co-hosts Tuesday night's Play On: Celebrating the Power of Music to Make Change special on CBS — tells PEOPLE, the extra alone time with Cooper, 48, has "brought us closer together."

"Honestly, it's been really good. I have to say, I feel lucky that we're one of the couples that got out of the quarantine and was like, 'I still like you and love you' — that's a different thing," she says. "Because love is one thing, but you still gotta like the person!"

"We've learned a lot of new things about each other. This is gonna sound so cheesy — and I swear I apologize because I'm not a romantic — but it has solidified why I fell in love with him. It brought us closer together, and it made me realize wow, we chose each other, and this is a great choice."

Image zoom Maximillion Cooper and Eve in 2018 | Credit: David M. Benett/Getty

Eve married the British entrepreneur in June 2014 after four years of dating, and she's stepmom to Cooper’s four teenage children from his previous marriage. She says at first, when she began dating him a decade ago, she figured their relationship was destined to be short-lived.

"In the beginning when I first met my husband, then-boyfriend, I was like, 'This is never gonna last because you got four kids! How's this gonna work?' " Eve recalls. "But then I met the kids and honestly was like 'Wow, kids are amazing.' "

Moving into the new year, Eve — who recently announced she's leaving The Talk after four seasons — explains she wants to feel more "grounded, peaceful and happy in the decisions that I've made."

"I think also I realized that stopping is okay. I hold onto that, and I hope that other people hold onto that too," she says of pressing pause. "I think we all just got used to being crazy-busy all the time. Just take some time for yourself, an hour a day, it could be a week if you're lucky enough, but take care of yourself and your mind."

Image zoom Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

But now, with the new Play On special, Eve and her co-host Kevin Bacon will help raise money for the NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund and WhyHunger. The broadcast will include performances and appearances from LL Cool J, Sara Bareilles, John Legend, Bruce Springsteen and more.

"It'll be a great night," Eve says. "Ultimately, even beyond the fact that it's for good causes, there are some great performances by some really cool people who all care. ... All of us, we need entertainment."

"For me, music is everything, especially nowadays," she adds of the art form's power. "Music is what I'm using to kind of clear my head, get myself going and improve my mood. ... I put music on and it is healing. I think people need to remember that that's what brings us together. I don't care where you come from, or what your background is, music is something that can bring us all together."