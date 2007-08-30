Eve: Alcohol Monitor Is 'The Most Annoying Thing'

She’s been wearing her alcohol monitoring device for a month, but Eve said she can’t get used to the hefty ankle bracelet.

“It’s the most annoying thing,” she told PEOPLE Tuesday night at Tao Nightclub in Las Vegas. “When they told me I was getting it on, I thought it was going to be like a beeper, but it’s like a pair of Bose headphones.”

The 29-year-old rapper was ordered to wear the Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitor (SCRAM) after striking a plea agreement for her DUI arrest in April. Eve will be allowed to remove the device on Sept. 8.

At the Signature Apparel party for the Rocawear, Bellarock, and relaunch of Fetish, the SCRAM was hidden by her long, flowing pants.

Having to deal with a DUI in the public eye was “disgusting” enough, Eve said, but the hardest part: Telling her mom.

“I’m still scared of her … [I] had to tell her before someone else told her or she saw it or heard it.”

“I definitely learned my lesson,” she added. “It was a stupid situation, stupid decision. I did something dumb and now I’m paying for it … Don’t drink and drive kids.”