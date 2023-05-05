Evan Ross Says Ashlee Simpson's Friend Warned Her He Was 'Trouble' After First Make Out

Ross opened up about the beginnings of their relationship on the Not So Hollywood podcast

By
Published on May 5, 2023 06:55 PM
Evan Ross (L) and recording artist Ashlee Simpson attend the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Evan Ross is opening up about the start of his relationship with wife Ashlee Simpson Ross.

In a new interview with the Not So Hollywood podcast, Evan, 34, reflected on the first time he made out with Ashlee, 38, and how a friend of hers wasn't so convinced he was the one.

"We were at a friend's birthday party and she kind of grabbed me to dance with me," Evan told host Adrianna Costa. "And she's a really great dancer, but I was willing to see if we'd show each other up. But we had a great time."

"I actually just came from a recording studio... I was like, 'Hey, you should come with me.' We listened to music, we made out. I think her friend Stephanie said I was trouble or something like that," Evan said. "So it ended up ending there for a little bit."

After that, Evan said he and his future wife bumped into each other again at a hotel when she was with her son Bronx Mowgli, now 14.

"I had gotten in the jacuzzi with her, and I guess I told her I think it's sexy that she's a mom," he continued. "Which she's very like, 'Wow, this guy's coming in hard... I don't think it came off gross, but her mom was like, 'That guy must really like you.'"

Ashlee's mom was absolutely correct, as the pair has been together since July 2013 and married since August 2014. They share two little ones — daughter Jagger Snow, 7, and son Ziggy Blu, 2 — and regularly post sweet family moments on social media.

Evan Ross (L) and Ashlee Simpson Ross attend the 2022 Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream on January 29, 2022 in Hallandale, Florida.
Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Just last month, they shared a series of snapshots of the family's celebrations on Instagram with the caption, "EASTER 🥚."

One picture included the family posing in an Easter-themed photo booth with the words 'Happy Easter 2023' printed on the snap. In the shot, Ashlee wore matching white bunny ears with her daughter Jagger Snow, while Ziggy Blu sported blue bunny ears to match his Hawaiian print shirt.

The Instagram carousel of the family's fun also included a clip of the couple's kids wearing Easter-themed pajamas. In the video, Evan asked his brood, "Are you ready for Easter?" Ziggy replied, "Yeah," before adding, "No … the Easter bunny."

"No?" said Ashlee, adding, "OK, I've got slippers if you guys want to go outside. Let's do this!"

The family makes sure to support the rest of the fam too, as back in June 2022, Ashlee and Evan took their children to see their grandmother, Diana Ross, perform at The O2 in London.

On her Instagram Story, Ashlee shared a picture with the text overlay, "Ziggy's first show seeing his Ami." She also posted videos of her children dancing to the music, as well as an image of Bronx and Jagger, captioned: "We love you mama d."

The Not So Hollywood podcast is available to watch on YouTube and stream on Apple and Spotify.

