Evan Ross Dry-Humped Ashlee Simpson the Night They Met: 'I Put in My Best Work'

Ashlee Simpson Ross’ first dance with future husband Evan Ross made her want to la la all night because it was love at first sight!

In a sneak peek clip of what’s to come on their new reality television series Ashlee + Evan, the pair recalled the first time they locked eyes — and lips.

“We met at my friend’s birthday party,” Simpson Ross revealed. “Evan walked in and he was really cute, and I was like, ‘Who’s this Mr. Cool Pants?'”

And when he didn’t make an attempt to talk to her, Simpson Ross, 33, knew it was time to cut straight to the dancing.

“You tried to dance with me,” said the Hunger Games actor, 30. “You were, like, lifting your leg up and stuff, trying to show me that you dance better than me, I think.”

Despite the rough start, they found love in a kinda hopeless place.

“We made out,” she said, while Ross recalled, “We dry-humped a little bit.”

“That was the best dry-humping I’ve ever done in my life,” he joked, demonstrating the move. “I put my best work in.”

Bold move? Yes. But clearly the right move! The couple tied the knot in 2014 at the Connecticut home of Ross’ mother, Motown legend Diana Ross. They now have a 3-year-old daughter, Jagger Snow, as well as Simpson Ross’ 9-year-old son Bronx Mowgli from her previous marriage to Pete Wentz. They’re also creating new music together, which includes their new single, “I Do.”

“You definitely had a fun, young, bad boy side about you, but I feel like when we actually got together you shocked me and impressed me, and I was like, ‘Wow,'” Simpson Ross said.

Ashlee + Evan premieres Sunday, Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. ET on E!.