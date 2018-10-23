Evan Rachel Wood Feels Like a 'Whole Person' When Singing: 'It's Really Where My Soul Is'

Evan Rachel Wood is a woman of many talents.

Whether she’s portraying a character on the big screen or showing off her powerful vocals on stage while covering songs from the large “rolodex” in her mind, the Westworld actress says she “can’t help but not feel the music and turn it into a story.”

“I think I consume much more music than I do film because it’s a language that makes more sense to me — a well-rounded language that’s much more subtle and intricate than English to me,” she tells PEOPLE about combining her skills. “I feel like I’m fully speaking as a whole person when I’m singing.”

“Sometimes you don’t want to become someone else and you’d rather be a hyped up version of yourself, and I think that’s why I think music is really good for me and why I love doing it,” she adds. “It’s really where my soul is.”

In between projects, the Golden Globe-nominated actress, 31, has found time to live out her passion and hit the road with guitarist Zane Carney, who has worked with a star-studded list of performers including John Mayer, Avril Lavigne and U2 — for the their EVAN + ZANE tour, kicking off Tuesday night in New York City.

“Zane and I have known each other for nine years. I was in his band Carney’s music video, and ever since then we’ve been friends, especially because our musical taste is very similar and very eclectic,” she says about how they vibe together. “I feel like I’ve really been able to expand musically with Zane because you just know you’re in such good hands and he’s such an amazing guitar player it’s going to carry you through whatever you’re doing.”

She adds about how their interests have led them to create a unique string of shows: “I’ve always really been into an older sound, and with his jazz background and incredible talent on the guitar we’re able to cover so many different genres.”

And with a slew of music genres comes a slew of themes. From Psychedelia to Meow Wolf and Halloween to Jealousy, the audience is in for a new surprise with each and every show.

“What I love about it is that the audience never sees the same show twice, and him and I just get to have fun playing all of our favorite songs,” she says. “Creating the playlist is probably the most fun.”

“We like to bring a theatrical element to everything, and each time we play these characters that reflect the theme we’ve picked, so we’re definitely going to be in a really trippy place during those shows. I think the stage elements will reflect that,” she continues.

EVAN + ZANE kicks off Oct. 23 in New York City and travels through 14 cities before concluding in Raleigh, N.C. on Nov. 20. Tickets for the shows are on sale now.