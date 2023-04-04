Eurythmics Star Dave Stewart's Daughter Kaya Quits 'American Idol' After Getting Sick During Hollywood Week

The 22-year-old Kaya Stewart was set to perform a duet of "Whataya Want from Me" by Adam Lambert with fellow contestant Fire Wilmore

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on April 4, 2023 01:40 PM

American Idol contestant Kaya Stewart has quit the competition in an emotional goodbye that drew tears from not only her, but her duet partner Fire Wilmore and judge Katy Perry.

Stewart, 22, had made it through her audition with flying colors, thanks in part to an assist on guitar from dad Dave Stewart, co-founder of Eurythmics.

Upon arriving in Hollywood, she teamed up with contestant Wilmore for duets week, and they planned to sing "Whataya Want from Me" by Idol alum Adam Lambert.

"We're young women who both have really big goals and really big voices and you'll find that out in a second when we sing," Stewart said on Monday night's episode.

Though the two forged a fast bond, things changed overnight for Stewart, who awoke the next day "really sick."

As Wilmore explained, Stewart's condition deteriorated throughout the day and she struggled to remember the song's lyrics, making rehearsal near impossible.

KAYA STEWART
Kaya Stewart. Eric McCandless/ABC

"I'm just like, I feel bad," Stewart said. "I don't know [the song] well enough 'cause I haven't been running it at all and 'cause I've been basically dying. I just… I'm so nervous about getting up and doing it."

She continued: "I always want to give my best and I'm not giving my best here and I don't think it's a fair representation of myself to do that or for Fire either. I don't think it's fair on her to not give 100% when she's giving 100%."

Though Stewart said that she "of course" wanted to continue on with the show, moving forward wasn't an easy decision. Still, she and Wilmore ultimately decided to take the stage together, which is when she revealed that she would be stepping away.

"Hi everybody. I have a little announcement to make," she said. "I got sick at the beginning of Hollywood week and I have been trying to push myself and keep going and during this performance I got to work with Fire and it was such a great experience. She's so talented and so incredible and we bonded so much. But I realize that I wasn't able to give 100% so I've decided to not perform. But Fire is going to perform and I'm really grateful that I got to be here and thank you guys, but I'm not gonna be performing."

Judge Perry then asked whether Stewart's decision not to perform meant she was leaving the competition, and Stewart confirmed that she was as she broke down in tears and apologized.

"Yeah, so me not performing today means I'm no longer gonna be in the competition," she said as she left. "I have to leave. I'm sorry, I'm really sorry."

After she left, Wilmore carried on with a very emotional performance, during which she broke down crying, leaving Perry in tears as well. She did, however, make it through to the next round.

Stewart's departure comes one day after an episode in which contestant Sara Beth Leibe also said goodbye, explaining that she wanted to spend her time with her three young children.

Stewart auditioned for the show alongside her dad with a song they wrote together called "This Tattoo."

"The musician's lifestyle has just been something that's been a part of my life," she told the judges at the time. "There was never a question of what I wanted to do with my life. That was just always going to be what I was going to do."

Related Articles
Stars Pay Tribute Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie
Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie Cause of Death Revealed as Stroke and Metastasized Cancer: Report
Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun at the star ceremony where Avril Lavigne is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 31, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Mod Sun Tells Fans at L.A. Show They 'Saved My Life' Amid Avril Lavigne Breakup
775241678SD004_Charity_Bomb
Brittany Furlan Jokes Her 'Vagina Was Normal' Before She Wed Tommy Lee: 'I Should Be Doing Sit-Down Comedy'
Cyndi Lauper Talks About Her Experience Touring with Rod Stewart
Cyndi Lauper Says Rod Stewart's 'Always Been a True Friend' as They Pose Backstage on Tour (Exclusive)
SARA BETH, Katy Perry
Katy Perry Tries to Convince 'Idol' Contestant Sara Beth Liebe to Stay on Show After Mom-Shaming Accusations
Tommy Lee, Brittany Furlan and Pamela Anderson
Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan Says She's 'All Cool' with Pamela Anderson After Social Media Drama
coldplay
Watch Coldplay's Dazzling Live Performance of 'A Sky Full of Stars' from New Concert Film (Exclusive)
Lewis Capaldi performs on stage during day two of Latitude Festival 2022
Lewis Capaldi Says He May Quit Music If Tourette's Worsens: 'My Tic Is Getting Quite Bad on Stage'
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The punk singer and the rapper left Avril’s beach mansion and took their Super 73 electric bike racing down the boardwalk and down to the beach. The couple laughed and joked as they strolled down to the sand in matching all black hooded track suits. The couple then rode back to the mansion that Avril’s just put on the market for $12 millions dollars. Avril’s ex, Mod Sun’s Mercedes G Wagon has been relegated from inside the property to outside on the road and Tyga’s black Mercedes Maybach sedan has taken its place. A sign that the ‘Sk8er Boi’ singer has well and truly moved on. Mod Sun who was taken aback by their split is currently touring and hasn’t had a chance to collect his vehicle. Pictured: Avril Lavigne, Tyga BACKGRID USA 1 APRIL 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Avril Lavigne Holds Onto Tyga During Bike Ride and Stroll in Malibu — See the Exclusive Photos
Britney Spears Sam Asghari
Sam Asghari Is Not Having Marital Issues with Wife Britney Spears, His Rep Says
Lauren London (L) and Nipsey Hussle attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Lauren London Remembers Nipsey Hussle on the 4th Anniversary of His Death: 'Nothing Was Ever the Same'
Megan Thee Stallion throws oiut the first pitch as the Houston Astros play the Chicago White Sox on Opening Day at Minute Maid Park
Megan Thee Stallion Throws the First Pitch at Houston Astros' Opening Day Game
Tekashi 6ix9ine hosts the Memorial Day Weekend Kickoff at MAD CLUB Wynwood on May 27, 2021 in Miami, Florida.
3 People Arrested Over Tekashi 6ix9ine Assault Inside Florida Gym
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 04: Tom Parker and Kelsey Hardwick attend The London Cabaret Club launch party at The Bloomsbury Ballroom on May 4, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett / Getty Images for The London Cabaret Club )
Kelsey Parker Remembers Late Husband Tom One Year After Death: 'Forever My Soulmate'
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
Phoebe Bridgers Calls Out 'Dehumanizing Abuse' from Fans Who 'Bullied' Her En Route to Dad's Wake
Kelly Clarkson Changes 'abcdefu' Lyrics for Kellyoke, Says She Turned Her 'Broken Heart' into 'Art'
Kelly Clarkson Changes 'abcdefu' Lyrics for Kellyoke, Says She Turned Her 'Broken Heart' into 'Art'