Eurythmics Star Dave Stewart's Daughter Kaya Quits 'American Idol' After Getting Sick During Hollywood Week

American Idol contestant Kaya Stewart has quit the competition in an emotional goodbye that drew tears from not only her, but her duet partner Fire Wilmore and judge Katy Perry.

Stewart, 22, had made it through her audition with flying colors, thanks in part to an assist on guitar from dad Dave Stewart, co-founder of Eurythmics.

Upon arriving in Hollywood, she teamed up with contestant Wilmore for duets week, and they planned to sing "Whataya Want from Me" by Idol alum Adam Lambert.

"We're young women who both have really big goals and really big voices and you'll find that out in a second when we sing," Stewart said on Monday night's episode.

Though the two forged a fast bond, things changed overnight for Stewart, who awoke the next day "really sick."

As Wilmore explained, Stewart's condition deteriorated throughout the day and she struggled to remember the song's lyrics, making rehearsal near impossible.

Kaya Stewart. Eric McCandless/ABC

"I'm just like, I feel bad," Stewart said. "I don't know [the song] well enough 'cause I haven't been running it at all and 'cause I've been basically dying. I just… I'm so nervous about getting up and doing it."

She continued: "I always want to give my best and I'm not giving my best here and I don't think it's a fair representation of myself to do that or for Fire either. I don't think it's fair on her to not give 100% when she's giving 100%."

Though Stewart said that she "of course" wanted to continue on with the show, moving forward wasn't an easy decision. Still, she and Wilmore ultimately decided to take the stage together, which is when she revealed that she would be stepping away.

"Hi everybody. I have a little announcement to make," she said. "I got sick at the beginning of Hollywood week and I have been trying to push myself and keep going and during this performance I got to work with Fire and it was such a great experience. She's so talented and so incredible and we bonded so much. But I realize that I wasn't able to give 100% so I've decided to not perform. But Fire is going to perform and I'm really grateful that I got to be here and thank you guys, but I'm not gonna be performing."

Judge Perry then asked whether Stewart's decision not to perform meant she was leaving the competition, and Stewart confirmed that she was as she broke down in tears and apologized.

"Yeah, so me not performing today means I'm no longer gonna be in the competition," she said as she left. "I have to leave. I'm sorry, I'm really sorry."

After she left, Wilmore carried on with a very emotional performance, during which she broke down crying, leaving Perry in tears as well. She did, however, make it through to the next round.

Stewart's departure comes one day after an episode in which contestant Sara Beth Leibe also said goodbye, explaining that she wanted to spend her time with her three young children.

Stewart auditioned for the show alongside her dad with a song they wrote together called "This Tattoo."

"The musician's lifestyle has just been something that's been a part of my life," she told the judges at the time. "There was never a question of what I wanted to do with my life. That was just always going to be what I was going to do."