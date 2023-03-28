Eurythmics Star Dave Stewart Joins Daughter Kaya for Surprise 'American Idol' Audition — Watch

A familiar face made a surprise appearance on American Idol this week.

Eurythmics star Dave Stewart shocked the judges when he joined his daughter Kaya for her audition on Sunday's episode of the ABC show.

The musician, 70, who founded Eurhythmics with Annie Lennox, played the guitar as his daughter sang an original song the duo co-wrote called "This Tattoo."

"Oh wait what? Say the backup musician is who?" said judge Lionel Richie in surprise as the "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)" singer walked out with his guitar behind his daughter.

Kaya then introduced her dad and revealed his musical background, to which judge Katy Perry gushed, "Oh, my God, blast from the past."

"I am loving this," added Richie, 73.

Richie then recalled how he and Eurhythmics were both inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at the same time. "It was an evening that we will never forget," he said of the 2022 ceremony. "Just to have you with your daughter, I think, is so cool."

During her introduction, Kaya explained how growing up in a musical household inspired her to follow the same path. "Music has been a part of my life since before I was even born," she said. "My dad was in a group called the Eurythmics. When I was born, you know, my dad was on tour, and I was going to shows when I was still in my mom's tummy."

"The musician's lifestyle has just been something that's been a part of my life," she said. "There was never a question of what I wanted to do with my life. That was just always going to be what I was going to do."

Kaya and Dave Stewart. Eric McCandless/ABC

Richie, Perry and their fellow judge Luke Bryan were all impressed by Kaya's vocals, with the trio giving Kaya and Dave a standing ovation. "This is much more difficult than being inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame," laughed Dave, Richie responding, "It's true man."

"I love the tone of your voice, and you're an artist. You're really an artist," Richie told Kaya, while Perry, 38, added that she has "sparkle" in her voice.

Ron Galella, Ltd/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

"We're probably going to be a little bit more nitpicky with you because you're good and also you understand it and you know the business and the business is real," added Perry.

At the end of her audition, Kaya received a unanimous "yes" vote to go to Hollywood from the three judges. "You're going to Hollywood!" they exclaimed as Kaya and her dad smiled at each other.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

American Idol airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.