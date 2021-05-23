Eurovision Winners Måneskin to Take Drug Test After Lead Singer Denies Doing Cocaine During Broadcast

"We really are AGAINST drugs and we never used cocaine," Eurovision-winning band Måneskin from Italy said

Italian metal band Måneskin, who won the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday, will take a drug test following their victory.

After their win, the music group went viral when a clip of them drinking at their table showed lead singer Damiano David bend his head over the table. Many people online speculated that he was snorting a line of cocaine.

"Covid-free but not cocaine-free…" one person wrote on Twitter, sharing the clip that his since amassed more than 71,000 views.

David has since denied the accusations, even offering to take a drug test. "(Guitarist Thomas Raggi) broke a glass...I don't use drugs. Please guys, do not say that. Don't say that, really. No cocaine, please, do not say that," he told reporters at a press conference after the competition.

The band doubled down on their Instagram Story on Saturday, addressing the speculation in a statement. "We are really shocked about what some people are saying about Damiano doing drugs," they wrote.

"We really are AGAINST drugs and we never used cocaine," the statement continued. "We are ready to get tasted [sic], cause we have nothing to hide. We are here to play our music and we are so happy about our Eurovision win and we wanna thank everyone for supporting us. Rock'n Roll never dies. We love you."

The European Broadcast Union also released a statement announcing that David will be tested after his return to Italy. "We are aware of the speculation surrounding the video clip of the Italian winners of the Eurovision Song Contest in the Green Room last night," the statement read.

"The band have strongly refuted the allegations of drug use and the singer in question will take a voluntary drug test after arriving home," the EBU's statement added. "This was requested by them last night but could not be immediately organized by the EBU."

Several fans defended David on Twitter, sharing screenshots of the broken glass around the group's table. "Well, it was indeed a broken glass, not cocaine. Excuse-nous France!" wrote one person, including a nod to France's contestant, who came in second place and would subsequently win in the event that Italy is disqualified.

"The band, their management and head of delegation have informed us that no drugs were present in the Green Room and explained that a glass was broken at their table and it was being cleared by the singer," the EBU wrote. "The EBU can confirm broken glass was found after an on site check. We are still looking at footage carefully and will update with further information in due course."

Måneskin beat out acts from 39 countries, winning the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with 524 points. "We just want to say to the whole of Europe, to the whole world, rock and roll never dies!" David proclaimed onstage after their victory, which marks Italy's third win after the country's last victory in 1990.