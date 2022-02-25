Eurovision Song Contest Announces Russia Will Not Participate in 2022 Competition

All Russian acts are prohibited from participating in this year's Eurovision Song Contest.

On Friday, the executive board of the European Broadcasting Union announced the decision based on a recommendation by the song contest's governing body, called the Reference Group, amid Russia's invasion into Ukraine this week. The decision is also based on the rules of the event and its values.

"The decision reflects concern that, in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year's Contest would bring the competition into disrepute," read a press release announcing the move.

It continued, "We remain dedicated to protecting the values of a cultural competition which promotes international exchange and understanding, brings audiences together, celebrates diversity through music and unites Europe on one stage."

The Eurovision Song Contest is an international songwriting competition featuring various European countries and dates back to 1956.

In a similar move, Formula 1 announced on Friday that the 2022 Russian Grand Prix was officially canceled.

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and the heads of the 10 teams involved in the event spoke about the race on a call Thursday evening, ESPN reported.

"The FIA Formula 1 World Championship visits countries all over the world with a positive vision to unite people, bringing nations together," the organization began a statement on Friday. "We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation."

Russia began an invasion of Ukraine earlier this week, according to the Ukraine government, with forces moving from the north, east and south. The attack is still-evolving but explosions and airstrikes have been reported, with threats mounting against the capital, Kyiv, a city of 2.8 million people.

Numerous residents have been seen trying to flee. "We are facing a war and horror. What could be worse?" one 64-year-old woman living in Kyiv told the Associated Press.

President Vladimir Putin's aggression toward Ukraine has been widely condemned by the international community, including with economic sanctions and NATO troops massing in the region. Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the interest of so-called "peacekeeping."

"The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces," President Joe Biden said as the invasion appeared to begin in force this week.