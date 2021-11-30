HAIM was performing with Thundercat in Los Angeles when she took a tumble

Este Haim Pokes Fun at Herself After She Trips and Falls on Stage: 'Hope Someone Got a Good Video'

Este Haim is taking an on-stage tumble in stride.

The Haim bass player, 35, tripped and fell while she and HAIM performed with Thundercat on Saturday. The entire incident was captured on video, and even she shared it on social media!

The musician was performing "3am" with a microphone in hand when she took a step and stumbled over a large speaker.

She threw her hands out to break her fall, but seemed to land hard on her arms as the crowd let out a collective groan. Haim was quickly helped to her feet by her sister Danielle. The two shared a laugh before they dove right back into the song.

Haim posted the clip alongside three skull emojis and drew a response from Thundercat who included a meme of Lois Griffin from Family Guy tumbling down the stairs.

"I hope someone got a good video of me doing that," she told the crowd once the song was over. "I just ate s— in front of 7,500 people."

Her quip drew cheers from the audience, and Thundercat, 37, quickly jumped in to remind her of a scene they filmed together in his "Dragonball Durag" music video.

The clip features a HAIM cameo in which the sisters are chatting and Thundercat is watching them from a dumpster. He jumps out and approaches the sisters, who are unimpressed — save for Este, who mouths for him to call her as her sisters pull her away.

"You know, that's funny that you fell on stage because you know that one scene of me jumping out of the trash can in the video? I slipped and hit my gooch on the edge of the trash can and I played it off. You guys remember that part?" he said on stage. "I crushed one of my balls on the trash can. And now you've crushed one of your ovaries."

Added Este: "And now I can't have kids."

The performance took place at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium, and Haim were just one of many guests Thundercat brought out to perform with him, as artists like Ty Dolla $ign and Steve Lacy also took the stage.

Haim — which also includes Este and Danielle's sister Alana — are currently in the midst of celebrating Hanukkah, and on Sunday announced the 8 Days of Haimukkah, in which they'll be sharing various surprises and giveaways over the next eight days.