All the Stars Who Popped into PEOPLE's 2019 Essence Festival Photo Booth!

The Essence Festival celebrated its 25th anniversary this year at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, presented by Coca-Cola
Tamron Hall
Mychal Watts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Keke Palmer
Mychal Watts
Cast of Power
Mychal Watts
La La Anthony, Lela Loren, Joseph Sikora, Larenz Tate and Rotimi
Advertisement
Advertisement
Cast of Pearson
Mychal Watts
Isabel Arraiza, Gina Torres and Chantel Riley
Advertisement
Sherri Shepherd and Roland Martin
Mychal Watts
Aldis Hodge
Mychal Watts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Cast of Family Reunion
Mychal Watts
Talia Jackson, Cameron J. Wright and Isaiah Russell Bailey
Advertisement
Cast of Family Reunion
Mychal Watts
Anthony Alabi, Loretta Devine, Richard Roundtree and Meg Deloatch
Musiq Soulchild and Jessie Woo
Mychal Watts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sashika Baunchand
Mychal Watts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tana Gilmore and Kelli Fisher
Mychal Watts
Advertisement
Jade Novah
Mychal Watts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rob Taylor
Mychal Watts
Advertisement
Advertisement
T Barz
Mychal Watts
Advertisement
Arika Kane
Mychal Watts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kim Jayde
Mychal Watts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vanessa Mdee
Mychal Watts
Advertisement
Nasty C and Rayvanny
Mychal Watts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tele Stumi
Mychal Watts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Quentin Latham
Mychal Watts
Advertisement