All the Stars Who Popped into PEOPLE's 2019 Essence Festival Photo Booth!

The Essence Festival celebrated its 25th anniversary this year at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, presented by Coca-Cola
By Ben Trivett
July 07, 2019 06:22 PM

1 of 21

Tamron Hall

Mychal Watts
2 of 21

Keke Palmer

Mychal Watts

3 of 21

Cast of Power

Mychal Watts

La La Anthony, Lela Loren, Joseph Sikora, Larenz Tate and Rotimi

4 of 21

Cast of Pearson

Mychal Watts

Isabel Arraiza, Gina Torres and Chantel Riley

5 of 21

Sherri Shepherd and Roland Martin

Mychal Watts

6 of 21

Aldis Hodge

Mychal Watts
7 of 21

Cast of Family Reunion

Mychal Watts

Talia Jackson, Cameron J. Wright and Isaiah Russell Bailey

8 of 21

Cast of Family Reunion

Mychal Watts

Anthony Alabi, Loretta Devine, Richard Roundtree and Meg Deloatch

9 of 21

Musiq Soulchild and Jessie Woo

Mychal Watts
10 of 21

Sashika Baunchand

Mychal Watts
11 of 21

Tana Gilmore and Kelli Fisher

Mychal Watts
12 of 21

Jade Novah

Mychal Watts
13 of 21

Rob Taylor

Mychal Watts
14 of 21

T Barz

Mychal Watts
15 of 21

Arika Kane

Mychal Watts
16 of 21

Kim Jayde

Mychal Watts
17 of 21

Vanessa Mdee

Mychal Watts
18 of 21

Nasty C and Rayvanny

Mychal Watts
19 of 21

Tele Stumi

Mychal Watts
20 of 21

Quentin Latham

Mychal Watts
