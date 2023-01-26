Esmé Bianco and Marilyn Manson Agree to Settle 2021 Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Esmé Bianco and Marilyn Manson have agreed to settle the sexual assault lawsuit she filed against him and his record label, Marilyn Manson Records, Inc., over allegations of sexual assault in 2021. Exact details of the settlement, which was reached out of court, are currently unknown.

The Game of Thrones actress' lawsuit accused the musician, born Brian Warner, of sexual abuse, assault and battery as well as human trafficking.

"Ms. Bianco has agreed to resolve her claims against Brian Warner and Marilyn Manson Records, Inc. in order to move on with her life and career," Jay Ellwanger, Bianco's lawyer, wrote to PEOPLE in a statement.

Howard King, Warner's attorney, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. He reportedly provided a statement to Rolling Stone that read, "Ms. Bianco has agreed to resolve her claims against Brian Warner and Marilyn Manson Records, Inc."

Esmé Bianco. Taylor Hill/Getty

In April 2021, Bianco, 40, became the first of the 52-year-old rocker's several accusers — including fellow actress Evan Rachel Wood — to file a civil suit against him. At the time, she alleged that he'd threatened to "harm her" and career if she spoke up about the abuse.

"On one occasion, Mr. Warner chased [Bianco] around the apartment with an ax, smashing holes in the walls. On another occasion, Mr. Warner cut Ms. Bianco with a Nazi knife during sex, without her consent, and photographed the cuts on her body," the complaint from Bianco read. "He then posted the photos online without her consent."

"For far too long my abuser has been left unchecked, enabled by money, fame and an industry that turned a blind eye," she wrote in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. "Despite the numerous brave women who have spoken out against Marilyn Manson, countless survivors remain silenced, and some of their voices will never be heard."

"My hope is that by raising mine I will help to stop Brian Warner from shattering any more lives and empower other victims to seek their own small measure of justice," she continued.

Marilyn Manson. Richard Shotwell/INvision/AP/Shutterstock

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE at the time, Manson's attorney called the actress' claims "provably false."

"To be clear, this suit was only filed after my client refused to be shaken down by Ms. Bianco and her lawyer and give in to their outrageous financial demands based on conduct that simply never occurred," King wrote. "We will vigorously contest these allegations in court and are confident that we will prevail."

In his court response, Manson claimed Bianco "attempted to improperly manipulate the legal system by filing these clearly time-barred claims" in order to "spread lies" about Manson. The filing also referred to the statute of limitations, which was two years, as he claimed Bianco "cannot establish an applicable exception" to it.

Manson's response made no mention of Bianco's human trafficking claims.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.