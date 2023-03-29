Erykah Badu Says She Thinks Conservatives Use the Term 'Woke' When They Really Mean 'Black'

"It doesn't belong to us anymore," said Badu of "woke," which was partially popularized by her use of the term in 2008's "Master Teacher" song

By
Published on March 29, 2023 04:15 PM

Erykah Badu thinks the far right has altered the meaning of the term "woke."

In a recent interview with MSNBC, the Grammy-winning "On and On" musician spoke about her role in popularizing the term through the lyrics of 2008's "Master Teacher" and on social media, addressing how its definition has seemed to shift in the eyes of conservatives.

"There's a song on [New Amerykah Part One] called 'Master Teacher,' and in that song... the chorus is 'I stay woke,' so 'stay woke' was introduced to the world by this album," recalled Badu, 52, of the term, which was technically first used by William Melvin Kelley in a 1960s essay. "And I tweeted it about this group that was detained, Pussy Riot... In my tweet, I said 'Free Pussy Riot...' After that, 'woke' took off."

Erykah Badu
Erykah Badu. Omar Vega/Getty

MSNBC host Ari Melber then noted how the term has been used since "Master Teacher" as a statement about awareness toward injustice by activists and artists like Donald Glover (a.k.a. Childish Gambino) in his hit song "Redbone."

More recently, however, it's been used as a negative term by conservative-leaning individuals like Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump, who've urged constituents to avoid people who label themselves "woke."

"I think they mean 'Black,'" said Badu. "It's just another way to say 'thug' or something else, right?"

Elaborating on her thoughts, the "Phone Down" musician continued, "It is what it is. It doesn't belong to us anymore, and once something goes out into the world, it takes a life of its own. It has an energy of its own."

Badu then explained her personal definition of the term. "It means being aware, being in alignment with nature," she said. "It's not only in the political arena. That means with your health, that means in your relationships, that means in your home, that means in your car, that means in your sleep."

Last year, former U.S. representative and onetime presidential contender Tulsi Gabbard announced she was leaving the Democratic Party. In a video, she accused the political party of stoking "anti-white racism" and claiming its leadership is "an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue."

Related Articles
Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) holds a Town Hall meeting on Super Tuesday Primary night on March 3, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. Gabbard, the first Samoan American and first Hindu elected to Congress, is one of two women left in the Democratic Primary, the other being Senator Elizabeth Warren.
Tulsi Gabbard Announces She Is Leaving 'Woke' Democratic Party, Calling It 'Elitist Cabal'
gisele bundchen
Biggest Bombshells from Gisele Bündchen's 'Vanity Fair' Interview — Including 'Death' of Tom Brady Marriage
Miley Cyrus has released “Flowers” the first single from her forthcoming eighth studio album Endless Summer
Famous Break Up Songs — and Who They're About
Mike Pence, Tim Scott, and Gretchen Whitmer
Who Is Running for President in 2024? Confirmed and Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
Issa Rae, Zendaya Lil Nas X
How Zendaya, Lil Nas X and Issa Rae Are Paving the Way for Up-and-Coming Black Talent
JID
J.I.D Wants to Turn His Life Into a Movie: 'My Memory Is Damn Near Impeccable'
Bob Weston, Christine McVie, Bob Welch, John McVie and Mick Fleetwood
Fleetwood Mac: Where Are They Now?
Victoria Beckham, Mel C, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Mel B from The Spice Girls
12 Girl Groups Who Have Made Their Mark on the Music Industry
Sonny Bono And Cher ; Cher and Alexander Edwards
Cher's Dating History: From Sonny Bono to Alexander Edwards
Laura Louie (L) and Woody Harrelson attend Apollo in the Hamptons 2019: Hosted by Ronald O. Perelman at The Creeks on August 03, 2019 in East Hampton, New York
Who Is Woody Harrelson's Wife? All About Laura Louie
Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's Relationship Timeline
hemlocke springs
Meet Hemlocke Springs, The Singer Taking Over TikTok: 'I'm So Honored'
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz's Relationship Timeline
V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope of BTS attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
BTS Members: Everything to Know About the K-Pop Supergroup
Caption: Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala, Presented by Rolex Photo Credit: Tyrell Hampton
A History of Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin Bieber's Relationship Through the Years
AMERICAN IDOL XIII: Semi-Finalist: C.J. Harris, 23. Jasper, AL
American Idol Contestants Who Have Died