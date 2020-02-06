Erykah Badu Says She Plans to Sell Incense Created from Her Used Underwear

Erykah Badu is getting very personal for her latest project.

The “On & On” singer, 48, revealed her plans to sell incenses made from her used underwear in her new online store, Badu World Market, in a cover story with 10 Magazine published Wednesday.

Dubbing the unconventional product “Badu’s P—,” she told the British publication that the item will smell as advertised in its name.

“There’s an urban legend that my p— changes men,” she said. “The men that I fall in love with, and fall in love with me, change jobs and lives.”

Badu went on to explain the process behind making the incense.

“I took lots of pairs of my panties, cut them up into little pieces and burned them,” she shared. “Even the ash is part of it.”

When the interviewer asked Badu — who the magazine noted had “stopped wearing anything down there a while back” — if she felt a personal connection to the undertaking, she replied, “Yeah, man!”

The four-time Grammy winner added, “The people deserve it!”

Badu also isn’t the first celebrity to market a scent inspired by a woman’s nether regions. As PEOPLE previously reported, Gwyneth Paltrow sold out of a candle named “This Smells Like My Vagina” in her Goop shop in December.

The uniquely-scented item quickly went viral, and the actress spoke about the origin of the interestingly-named votive during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers in January.

“So it sort of started as a joke. I was with the [perfumer] Douglas Little for his brand Heretic and we were kind of messing around and I smelled this beautiful thing and was like, ‘This smells like my vagina!'” Paltrow, 47, said.

“And I was kidding obviously. And we were on mushrooms — no, no we weren’t on mushrooms,” she jokingly said with a laugh.