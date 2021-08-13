Erykah Badu Apologizes to Obamas After Sharing a Video from Barack's 60th Birthday Party

"I was so inconsiderate," Erykah Badu wrote, after posting and deleting a video from the party, which prohibited photography and videography

Erykah Badu is sorry for being what she calls a "terrible guest" at former President Barack Obama's recent 60th birthday party.

The singer-songwriter, 50, issued a public apology to Barack and Michelle Obama on Thursday, saying that her actions at the private event was "so inconsiderate."

"Mr. And Mrs. Obama, please forgive me for being the 'terrible guest' at such a sacred event for your family," Badu tweeted. "I was so inconsiderate. Thank you for all your love."

"What an example of 'how NOT' to be," she added, signing the tweet simply, "Erica."

On Saturday, the former President celebrated his birthday with an intimate, outdoor gathering of about 200 family members and close friends on the grounds of his 29-acre Martha's Vineyard estate.

The Obamas originally planned a COVID-safe outdoor party on the grounds, with required testing and other strict protocols for all guests. After the lengthy guest list and other details of the party were criticized, they scaled back the event for a more intimate gathering, with only friends and close family invited. They also cited the coronavirus pandemic and the rapidly spreading delta variant for their decision.

"This outdoor event was planned months ago in accordance with all public health guidelines and with COVID safeguards in place," Hannah Hankins, a spokeswoman for the Obamas, previously told PEOPLE. "Due to the new spread of the Delta variant over the past week, the President and Mrs. Obama have decided to significantly scale back the event to include only family and close friends."

Badu was one of the several celebrities who attended the private event. Other famous names on the reduced guest list included Gayle King, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Steven Spielberg and John Legend.

While the four-time Grammy winner did not specify what compelled her to apologize to the Obamas, her tweet comes after she posted — then deleted — a video from the party, which prohibited photography and videography, according to Billboard.

The footage reportedly showed Barack dancing with H.E.R. before giving the singer a hug, sparking online criticism from conservatives who previously wanted the event canceled.

When Badu was asked by a fan if the Obamas "made you take down the video and apologize publicly," the "Bag Lady" songstress replied, "Naw sis. It's just right thing."

Barack And Michelle Obam Michelle (left) and Barack Obama | Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Despite having to downsize his birthday celebration, Barack still had "a great time," a source close to the event told PEOPLE.

"He never stopped smiling," the insider said. "Literally, every time I saw him, he had the biggest smile."

The gathering provided masks for guests, but many opted not to wear them, although they were required for those working the event. Several of Barack's friends also made virtual appearances at the party — including President Joe Biden, who recorded a video message that was played during the fête.