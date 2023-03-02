Erika Jayne Working on a Vegas Show as She Teases New Tunes at Billboard Women in Music Awards

Erika Jayne has her eyes on Sin City.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and singer, 51, on Wednesday teased at the 2023 Billboard Women In Music Awards that she has new music on the way, as well as a new Las Vegas show.

"We're making music now and more importantly we have a really great project in the works, with Dina [La Polt] and I, and we're excited," Jayne hinted to Billboard on the red carpet.

That project Jayne was referring to was a show in Las Vegas. Her legal counsel, La Polt, confirmed the news to Entertainment Tonight and gave some details of what fans can expect.

"[Erika] is an amazing artist and the world is going to be taken back by storm when they see the show we're building," La Polt said.

When asked by ET reporter Deidre Behar if Jayne was doing a Las Vegas residency, La Polt said, "to be determined but yes."

"It looks great and it looks fabulous," Jayne, who's real name is Erika Girardi, said. "And stay tuned because it's gonna be amazing."

Erika Jayne. Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Jayne released her debut album in 2009 called Pretty Mess, and has racked up nine No. 1 singles on the Billboard Dance Club charts including "XXPEN$IVE" and "PAINKILLR."

Her latest single was "Cars" which she released in 2018.

The reality star has been pulling double duty, as she also began filming for RHOBH season 13. She opened up about how she's felt filming the new season without best friend Lisa Rinna, who announced her departure from the show in January.

"You know, I miss my friend. I do. But I know that she's off doing great things," Jayne shared with ET. "She's going to be missed."

"But hey, the show goes on and we're going to have a great season," she added. "We've been together as a group three times and so far, so good."

Though, she teased that some drama might be on the horizon. "But that doesn't mean it will hold for long, so I'm just having a good time," she said. "I'm happy to be here tonight and that's all I can say."