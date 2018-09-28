'Fantasy, Love, Glamour!' Erika Jayne Shares Exclusive Sketches of Her Tour Costumes

When Erika Jayne kicks off her tour on Friday night, the reality star will be dressed to the nines.

“Fantasy, love, escape, glitz, glamour and fun is the inspiration of the Pretty Mess Tour,” she tells PEOPLE exclusively about her show.

“Creating these costumes from scratch was a dream come true,” adds the Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 47. “These looks describe different aspects of my personality and capture the essence of the show.”

Courtesy of Erika Jayne

Courtesy of Erika Jayne

Courtesy of Erika Jayne

Courtesy of Erika Jayne

RELATED: Erika Girardi on Painful Past — and Realizing She Was in a ‘Wealthy Coma’ After Marriage

Jayne will kick off her tour Friday night in front of a sold-out crowd in New Jersey and travel through late December when she wraps her string of performances in New York.

The singer — who’s known off the stage as Erika Girardi — released her single “Cars” earlier this year. She previously revealed that it costs “$40,000 a month” to turn into her onstage alter-ego.

RELATED VIDEO: Erika Girardi Takes PEOPLE Inside One of Her Three Enviable Closets



During a stop on The Wendy Williams Show, the reality show star confirmed the rumor that it takes $40,000 — a month! — to be like her. “That is true. You know, it can get there for sure,” she said.

“If you want to look good it’s hair, it’s makeup, it’s wardrobe, and then those people that help facilitate that. They’re not cheap,” she added.