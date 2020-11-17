"He was well loved by his family, and he had a lot of love to give," his family previously told PEOPLE

'I Like to Move It' DJ Erick Morillo's Cause of Death Revealed 2 Months After He Was Found Dead at Home

Erick Morillo's cause of death has been revealed.

The Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that the DJ, known for his 1993 song "I Like to Move It" under the name Reel 2 Real, died of acute ketamine toxicity, E! Online reported.

Morillo's manner of death was ruled as an accident, according to the outlet.

A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

News of Morillo's cause of death comes two months after he was found dead at his Miami Beach home on Sept. 1.

At the time, his family told PEOPLE, "He was well loved by his family, and he had a lot of love to give."

In 2017, Morillo opened up about his struggles with ketamine and alcohol addiction.

"I went to rehab three times and even after all three I never gave up alcohol," he said in an interview with Skiddle. "That was what seemed to keep pulling me under. So, besides the fact that I hurt so many people, I think the most difficult part was coming to the realization that I was going to have to go completely sober."

"It was a scary thing because you think life is going to be boring then. What's life going to be like if I can't drink and if I can't go to a place where there's drinking?" he added. "You stop worrying about the future and you start focusing on the right now. So, the beginning of being completely sober was the hardest part. Once I had six months under my belt it was very easy."

Morillo also said he had been going to therapy and was happy where his life was at the time.

Image zoom Erick Morillo | Credit: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

"I've accomplished so much in my career and I'm happy about who I am today," he told the outlet. "I don't have to be the biggest, the greatest, the youngest. These were just pressures I put on myself, 'Oh my God, that's it, my career is over!' I did it to myself. Because I didn't talk to anybody those ideas were just stuck in my head and that made me depressed and made me want to use. Now I don't feel like that."

The music producer died less than a month after he turned himself in to the police under sexual battery allegations from a fellow DJ, the Miami New Times reported.

He was arrested on Aug. 6 after turning himself in, according to the local newspaper. The alleged incident occurred last December after a woman dialed 911 alleging that she had been raped at Morillo's home.

Morillo initially told police that he never had sex with the alleged victim, but had sex with another woman at his home. He said he walked into his bedroom naked and saw the alleged victim asleep in his bed, the Times reported.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.