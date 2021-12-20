The woman now has to pay nearly $4,000 in legal fees for both herself and Clapton

Eric Clapton Wins Lawsuit Against German Widow Who Tried to Sell Bootleg CD for $11 on eBay

A German widow will have to pay for the "Wonderful Tonight" musician's legal fees.

Last week, Eric Clapton, 76, won a lawsuit against a woman, known as Gabriele P., whom the musician sued after she posted a listing for a pirated version of his Eric Clapton - Live USA album for $11 on eBay, according to Deutsche Welle. Gabriele claims she was unaware that the CD was pirated and removed the listing a day after posting it.

Clapton's legal team, however, stated that recordings were made illegally and without the rocker's consent, to which the woman responded, "I object and ask you not to harass or contact me any further," adding, "feel free to file a lawsuit if you insist on the demands," The Guardian reported.

The woman appealed after a court ruled in favor of the singer explaining that her late husband had purchased the CD at a store. The judge said that the fact that she didn't acquire the CD herself was irrelevant and ordered her to pay for both parties' legal fees (about $3,900).

Eric Clapton Eric Clapton | Credit: Gus Stewart/Redferns

"Germany is a country where sales of bootleg and counterfeit CDs are rife, which damages the industry and customers with poor quality and misleading recordings," Clapton's manager Michael Eaton told The Guardian. "Along with a number of other major artists and record companies, over a number of years Eric Clapton has, through German lawyers, successfully pursued hundreds of bootleg cases in the German courts under routine German copyright procedures."

Eaton added that the cost is "usually minimal" unless it goes to court, which it did in this case.

"Now that the full facts of this particular case have come to light, the intention is that the formal German proceedings will not be pursued any further," Eaton added.

If the woman tries to sell the CD again, she could face a fine of $282,000 or six months in prison. The woman's attorney told a German newspaper they look forward to appealing the lawsuit again, according to Daily Mail.

Clapton has been at the center of negative headlines for his anti-vaccination and anti-lockdown approach to the COVID pandemic. Clapton donated $1,000 and a VW Transporter to a group called "Jam for Freedom" that are "pro-medical choice" and share songs spreading anti-lockdown messaging, according to Rolling Stone.

Clapton has also claimed in the past that he had a "disastrous" experience after receiving his AstraZeneca vaccine. He's also heavily criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Last December, he joined fellow anti-vaxxer Van Morrison for track "Stand and Deliver," which compared getting vaccinated to slavery.