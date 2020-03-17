Hip-Hop Legend Eric B.'s Daughter Erica Supreme Barrier Dies After Fatal Collision with Truck

Image zoom Eric B. and Erica Supreme Barrier Eric B./Instagram

Eric B. of legendary ’80s hip-hop duo Eric B. & Rakim is coping with the sudden death of his beloved daughter.

In the wee hours of Sunday morning, his daughter Erica Supreme Barrier, 28, was driving northbound on I-91 near exit 22 in Cromwell, Connecticut when her vehicle stopped in the center lane. A Penske truck — driven by a 28-year-old man — was unable to stop before rear-ending Barrier’s Mini Cooper Countryman vehicle around 12:37 a.m. ET, according to a police report obtained by PEOPLE from the State of Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Division of State Police.

Barrier “sustained serious injuries” and was transported to Hartford Hospital, where she was treated before being pronounced dead on Monday evening.

Sister 2 Sister 2.0 was the first to report the news. “She fought a valiant fight, however we trust God and his ultimate decision to bring her home,” Eric B., 56, told the outlet in a statement. “We want to sincerely thank everyone from around the world for the outpouring of support and love during this difficult time.”

“Please continue to keep our family in prayer as we now prepare to lay Erica to rest,” he added. “This was an unfortunate vehicular accident that claimed her life however, and it’s also crucial that we pray for the other driver involved. Our hearts also go out to him and his family as we hold no ill will in our hearts for those involved. Again, we accept GOD’s will and want to sincerely thank the good samaritans, first responders and impeccable medical staff who cared for our daughter at Hartford Hospital, Hartford CT.”

Reps for Eric B. did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

According to the police report, the truck driver involved “was uninjured as a result of the collision” and the “investigation is ongoing.”

Early Tuesday morning, Eric B. shared a sweet video on Instagram of his daughter joining him onstage during a previous performance. “My daughter Erica,” he proudly says in the clip. “She thinks she’s my twin and my boss,” he quips as the two are seen standing together arm in arm.

The rapper also shared several photos of his daughter that were originally posted on her Instagram to his story. “Thank you all for the well wishes!!!” he wrote atop a nostalgic photo of himself with his daughter when she was a little girl. “Love y’all Eric B.”

Eric B.’s longtime collaborator Rakim offered his condolences in an emotional post he shared on Facebook Monday night.

“Deepest of condolences to my brother Eric B. and all of the extended family,” Rakim, 52, wrote. “This evening, his daughter Erica passed on after sustaining injuries in an automobile accident. Erica was the brightest of stars and while we miss her physical form greatly, we will celebrate her life and her energy eternally. Please put a blessing in the air.”

Fans quickly rallied with Rakim and shared their own kind words to support Eric B. through this difficult time. “My condolences to the Barrier family and may you find comfort, peace as well as strength to carry through your days, much love,” one person wrote.

“My condolences on the loss of your daughter,” another added. “Weeping may endure for a night but joy comes in the morning. God will not put more on you than you can handle. Praying for you and your family.”

LL Cool J, 52, also shared a message in honor of Erica on his Instagram Tuesday. “My love and condolences to you @therealdjericb,” he wrote. “Erica’s Mother and the rest of your family & Friends. May your daughter rest peacefully. 🙏🏾❤️”

Russell Simmons, 62, also shared a heartfelt message on his Instagram Tuesday. The founder of Def Jam posted a photo of text that read, “Rest in power Erica 🙏🏾 Everyone please send thoughts and prayers to Eric B’s family.”

In his caption, Simmons expressed sympathy for Eric B. and the Barrier family. “There are no words for my sorrow,” Simmons wrote. “I believe that the passing of a child before his or her parent is the most painful experience one can endure. My prayers go out to Eric B and his family 🙏🏾.”