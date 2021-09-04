"It's not something that I have been thinking about for the past few months. It's something that I have been thinking about for the past few years," Enrique Iglesias shared

Enrique Iglesias Says His Upcoming Final Album 'Might' Be His Last: 'I'm in That Moment in My Life'

Enrique Iglesias is ready to take a bow.

On Friday, the 46-year-old singer took part in a conversation with Ricky Martin and Sebastián Yatra to promote their upcoming tour, when he revealed that his forthcoming album — titled Final — may be his last.

"It might be my final album," Martin told his fellow singers of the LP, which is scheduled to be released on Sept. 17. "It's not something that I have been thinking about for the past few months. It's something that I have been thinking about for the past few years," he admitted.

"There's going to be Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, but they're final," Iglesias continued. "I'm in that moment in my life, that chapter in my life, where I think it's the right time to put it out and I've been thinking about this since 2015."

"FINAL ALBUM. It's been a long time coming… my FINAL ALBUM will be out September 17th!!!" Iglesias captioned the video shared on Instagram. "Thank you @ricky_martin and @sebastianyatra for a great chat and especially thank you to all my fans!!! Gracias a todos mis fans!!! You guys are the best! See you very soon. We promise you an UNFORGETTABLE TOUR. #FINALALBUM."

Iglesias released his self-titled debut album back in 1995. He would later go on to release numerous other records, including, among others, 2001's Escape, 2010's Euphoria, and 2014's Sex and Love, which is his most recent album.

During his candid chat with Martin, 49, and Yatra, 26, the "Bailando" singer also assured fans that the release of his 11th studio album does not mean the end of his music-making career.

"I'm never going to stop writing songs because I love writing songs, but I'm going to do it in a different way, meaning they don't necessarily have to be packaged as an album, so this project to me is important," he explained.

In another Instagram post, Iglesias also shared a photograph of Final's cover art, which features a black-and-white image of the singer sitting while wearing a hoodie.