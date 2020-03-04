Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Join Forces for Co-Headlining Arena Tour

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are one dynamic duo.

Beginning this September, Iglesias, 44, and Martin, 48, will co-headline their first-ever joint North American tour. The Arena Tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off on Sept. 5 in Phoenix and wraps on Oct. 30 in Atlanta. Special guest Sebastián Yatra, a rising Latin star, will join the pair as they deliver exciting performances throughout the country.

The Grammy-winning global stars are sure to perform some of their biggest hit songs. Iglesias has released fan favorites including “Hero,” “Escape,” and “Bailando".” Some of his newer tunes include “Subeme La Radio” and “Duele El Corazon.” The star plans to drop his next album this year.

Fans will get a blast of nostalgia from Martin’s classic hit track “Livin' La Vida Loca” along with “The Cup of Life.” The star is also behind popular tracks such as “She Bangs” and “Vente Pa' Ca.” His most recent single “Tiburones” comes from his upcoming 2020 studio album.

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin

As Iglesias and Martin make waves across major cities including Houston, Los Angeles, Miami and Toronto, they promise to give fans a world-class setlist of their biggest hit songs.

Newcomer Yatra made his mark on Latin pop music when his album Fantasia debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Latin pop chart. He earned his first Grammy nomination this year for best Latin pop album. He’s also racked a total of four Latin Grammy nominations and won two Latin American Music awards.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Thursday, March 12 at 10 a.m. local time on the official Live Nation website. Since Citi/AAdvantage is the official pre-sale credit card partner for the tour, Citi/AAdvantage cardmembers will have early access to pre-sale tickets starting on Tuesday, March 10 at 10 a.m. local time until Wednesday March 11 at 10 p.m. local time through Citi Entertainment. Fans with early pre-sale ticket access can find details at the official Citi Entertainment website.

A limited number of LaneOne Premium packages will also be available, fans can get more information at the official LaneOne website.

The full list of tour dates is below:

Saturday, September 5, Phoenix, AZ, Gila River Arena

Sunday, September 6, El Paso, TX, Don Haskins Center

Wednesday, September 9, Edinburg, TX, Bert Ogden Arena

Friday, September 11, San Antonio, TX, AT&T Center

Saturday, September 12, Houston, TX, Toyota Center

Sunday, September 13, Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

Thursday, September 17, Los Angeles, CA, STAPLES Center

Tuesday, September 22, San Jose, CA, SAP Center

Thursday, September 24, Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

Saturday, September 26, Las Vegas, NV, MGM Grand Garden Arena

Thursday, October 1, Chicago, IL, Allstate Arena

Tuesday, October 6, Boston, MA, TD Garden

Thursday, October 8, Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

Saturday, October 10, Montreal, QC, Centre Bell

Wednesday, October 14, Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

Thursday, October 15, Washington, DC, Capital One Arena

Saturday, October 17, Newark, NJ, Prudential Center

Sunday, October 18, New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

Friday, October 23, Miami, FL, AmericanAirlines Arena

Thursday, October 29, Orlando, FL, Amway Center

Friday, October 30, Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena