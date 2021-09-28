Enrique is currently on tour with Ricky Martin and his new album Final Vol. 1 is out now

Enrique Iglesias Reveals Album Final Will Be His Last — but Says 'I'm Never Going to Retire'

Enrique Iglesias isn't going anywhere.

In an interview with PEOPLE (the TV Show!)'s Sandra Vergara, the "Subeme La Radio" singer set the record straight on whether his album Final Vol. 1, which was released on Sept. 17, would be his last.

"It means that it's the last album that I'm gonna make," Iglesias, 46, said. "That doesn't mean I'm retiring — a lot of people have asked me, are you gonna retire?"

"No, I'm never gonna retire! I'm gonna keep on writing songs but that doesn't mean I need to be putting out albums every so often," he continued.

Earlier this month, Iglesias took part in a conversation with Ricky Martin and Sebastián Yatra to promote their tour which kicked off over the weekend — and he revealed his album may be his last.

"It might be my final album," Iglesias told his fellow singers. "It's not something that I have been thinking about for the past few months. It's something that I have been thinking about for the past few years."

"There's going to be Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, but they're final," Iglesias continued. "I'm in that moment in my life, that chapter in my life, where I think it's the right time to put it out and I've been thinking about this since 2015."

"FINAL ALBUM. It's been a long time coming… my FINAL ALBUM will be out September 17th!!! Thank you @ricky_martin and @sebastianyatra for a great chat and especially thank you to all my fans!!! Gracias a todos mis fans!!! You guys are the best! See you very soon. We promise you an UNFORGETTABLE TOUR. #FINALALBUM," he captioned the video.

Final Vol. 2 is set to release next year. Iglesias' last album release was 2014's Sex and Love.

During the interview, Iglesias also opened up about the reaction his three children have on his new music — and says he values their opinion.

"Based on their reaction I'm like, 'OK this is good' and if they don't react to it I'm like, 'OK this is not that good,'" Iglesias says.

