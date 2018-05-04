Enrique Iglesias is back!

Thursday, Iglesias returned with his first English-language single in four years, the Latin-pop bop “Move to Miami,” which features Pitbull.

On the steamy track — part come-on, part ode to the female suitors of his favorite town in Florida — the singer and his frequent collaborator Pitbull celebrate “the booty-shaking capital” with flirty lyrics and a throbbing beat perfect for those upcoming sweaty summer nights. Even if it doesn’t make you move to the 305, this banger is sure to make you move your hips.

Iglesias, 42, hasn’t released an English single since 2014, when his Sean Paul-Descemer Bueno-Gente de Zona collaboration “Bailando” peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Enrique Iglesias Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Iglesias and Pitbull, 37, have formed a musical bromance over the years, releasing several hits, including “I Like It” (2010) and “I Like How It Feels” (2011).

“Move to Miami” is Iglesias’s first single since he and longtime partner Anna Kournikova welcomed their twins — son Nicholas and daughter Lucy — in December.