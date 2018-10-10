Enrique Iglesias Says His Love Life Has Improved Since Welcoming Twins: 'More Sex Now Than Ever'

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova welcomed twins in December — and according to Iglesias, the duo has been having more sex ever since.

The “Move to Miami” singer — who is dad to 10-month-old twins Nicholas and Lucy with his longtime partner, 37 — got candid with The Sun about the couple’s sex life, “It’s probably more sex now than ever. The sex has not diminished.”

Becoming parents has added a new layer to Iglesias and the former tennis star’s relationship. “It’s incredible to watch her be such a great mother,” Iglesias, 43, said. “It’s incredible to watch a mum do what she does, when a mother’s instinct kicks in.”

“Like any couple, you still go through your ups and downs and it’s not always perfect,” he added. “But it is perfect in a way.”

Iglesias’ comment on his sex life is not the first time he has offered up TMI. According to NME, Iglesias asked his fans during a show in 2011, “What does Spanish good looks have to do with the size of your penis? Maybe I have the Spanish looks, but I have the smallest penis in the world. I’m serious.”

Iglesias also revealed to The Sun that he thinks about retiring from the music business. “There are days when I’d be lying if I said that stopping didn’t cross my mind,” he said.

He explained, “When I was 19 and traveling around the world with my first album, there were times I would think, ‘Oh man, maybe I should stop doing this. I need to take a break.’ And that has crossed my mind over the years.”

“But now it has crossed my mind a few more times than before,” he continued. “Maybe I don’t see myself doing anything other than a few albums and that’s it. Then never doing anything again other than being a dad.”