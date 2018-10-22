Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Keep Flame Alive with Plenty of Morning Sex

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have their hands full with two adorable tots, but the couple’s relationship is stronger than ever — especially physically.

“Well, that’s exactly what I do for breakfast!” joked the star, 43, on the Lorraine show about his sex life with the retired tennis player, 37.

Despite ongoing buzz that the couple — who are parents to 10-month-old twins Nicholas and Lucy and first met in 2001 on the set of his “Escape” video — have tied the knot, the singer denied the marriage rumors.

“When you’ve been with someone for quite a while the way I have, it’s like being married,” he said. “No, I’m not. I’d like to get married maybe in the future.”

Earlier this month, Iglesias got candid to The Sun about the couple’s sex life, saying they have “more sex now than ever.”

He also gushed about Kournikova as a mom, saying it’s been “incredible” to watch his partner take on her new role.

“It’s incredible to watch a mum do what she does, when a mother’s instinct kicks in,” he told the outlet. “Like any couple, you still go through your ups and down and it’s not always perfect, but it is perfect in a way.”