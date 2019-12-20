A Look Back at the Decade's Most Talked-About Moments in Music

In 2015, six years after West interrupted Swift’s VMAs acceptance speech, she presented him with the MTV Video Vanguard Award and the pair’s tension appeared to be at bay. Swift even joked, “I first met Kanye West six years ago – at this show, actually!” as she presented him the award. The rapper gifted her with flowers shortly after the show.

But in an unexpected turn of events, West drew criticism for name-checking the singer on his February 2016 release of “Famous,” rapping “I made that bitch famous,” a line Swift and her fans immediately took issue with. Kardashian West subsequently claimed that Swift knew of West’s plans to release the song, though Swift’s rep told PEOPLE, “Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyric.” Later that year, Kardashian West leaked a phone call between West and Swift on Snapchat during which the pair discuss the song.

In 2017 Swift slammed the rapper in her single “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things” and in 2019, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Kardashian West said, “I feel like we’d all moved on.” But three months later the reality star seemingly shaded the singer by posting pictures of snakes on her Instagram story.

Swift recently shared a former diary entry during the initial 2009 incident with West and later opened up to Rolling Stone giving details about the various “events that led up” to the infamous leaked call.